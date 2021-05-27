Cancel
Libby, MT

Wings soars to over $47K Raised at 2021 Yaak Auction

montanian.com
 14 days ago

Two years in the making, the 2021 Yaak Wings Benefit Auction for regional cancer support brought in over $47,000 on. Saturday, May 15, at the Yaak River Tavern and Mercantile. A record event for not only the Yaak, but all of Lincoln County. Each year,. volunteers and board members work...

