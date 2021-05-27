Wings soars to over $47K Raised at 2021 Yaak Auction

NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY Occupant 173 Delta View Dr. Eureka, MT 59917 Dave W.S. Nowak 173 Delta View Dr. Eureka, MT 59917 Dave W.S. Nowak 3006 48th Ave. S. Lethbridge, AB Canada T1K 7B3 Linda M. Nowak 173 Delta View Dr. Eureka, MT 59917 Linda M. Nowak 3006 48th Ave. S. Lethbridge, AB Canada T1K 7B3 Whitefish Credit Union P.O. Box 37 Whitefish, MT 59937 BJK Holdings Ltd. c/o Susan M. Lacosta 542 Central Avenue Whitefish, MT 59937 BJK Holdings Ltd. c/o Karl Rudbach 542 Central Avenue Whitefish, MT 59937 Pursuant to Section 15-18-212, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: 1. As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest: Property described in the Lincoln County Treasurer's Office under Tax Sale Certificate No. 2017000580 and Tax Code Parcel No. 55546 as follows: LOT 7, KOOCANUSA RIVER SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK AND RECORDER OF LINCOLN COUNTY, MONTANA. Street address: 173 Delta View Dr., Eureka, MT 59917. 2. The property taxes became delinquent on June 1, 2018. 3. The property tax lien was attached on August 1, 2018, Lincoln County Tax Sale Certificate No. 2017000580. 4. The lien was assigned GUARDIAN TAX MT, LLC on September 24, 2018, Lincoln County Assignment Certificate No. 555462017. 5. As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is: TAXES: $10,038.53 PENALTY: $ 200.80 INTEREST: $ 2,405.94 FEE: $ 246.35 TOTAL: $12,891.62 6. For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5 must be paid by August 2, 2021, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired. 7. If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the county treasurer on or prior to August 2, 2021, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed may be issued to the assignee or county that is the possessor of the tax lien on the day following the date that the redemption period expires. 8. The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Lincoln County Treasurer, 512 California Ave., Libby, MT 59923; (406) 283-2401. FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN 1. The address of the interested party is unknown. 2. The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed issuance. 3. The interested parties' rights in the property may be in jeopardy. DATED at Billings, Montana this 14th day of May, 2021. By: Eli J. Patten Crowley Fleck PLLP PO Box 2529 Billings, MT 59103 Attorney for: GUARDIAN TAX MT, LLC IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY Published In The Western News May 14 & 21, 2021. MNAXLP.