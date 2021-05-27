Deputies: Canisteo man violates probation after sex abuse conviction

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard reports that on May 13, 2021, deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Coty J. Murphy, age 29, of First Street, Wayland, New York. It is alleged that in 2020, Mr. Murphy possessed and sold firearms he was not in legal possession of. This arrest stemmed from an investigation of the sales of illegal weapons, which was presented to the Steuben County Grand Jury. Mr. Murphy was arrested due to an active Superior Court Warrant in which he was indicted for the offenses of Criminal Possession of a Firearm, a class E Felony, Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the Third Degree, a class D Felony, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree. It is further alleged that Mr. Murphy violated a term or condition of his New York State Parole. Mr. Murphy was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to the Steuben County Jail due to his parole status.