Canisteo, NY

Deputies: Canisteo man violates probation after sex abuse conviction

FingerLakes1
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeputies arrested a 20-year-old Canisteo man following the violation of his probation. Zachery Dibble, 20, was taken into custody due to a violation of his probation. It’s alleged that Dibble violated the terms and conditions of his probation. He was previously convicted of second-degree sex abuse. Dibble is scheduled to...

fingerlakes1.com
