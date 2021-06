In 2013, a teen named Hadiya Pendleton was shot and killed in Chicago. Following her death, her friends wore orange in honor of Pendleton. Since then, it has been adopted as the color of gun violence prevention movement. And on June 2, 2015, gun sense activists came together to create Wear Orange Day, which is observed on the first Friday in June and the following weekend every year. The event presents an opportunity to recognize the resilience of survivors, like mothers who've devoted their voices to the cause after losing sons and other loved ones to gun violence.