WORLD FIRST: AI sensors from Sony to monitor parking spaces and pedestrian numbers in Rome

By Meet the Editors
traffictechnologytoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Europe has announced its IMX500 image sensors with AI processing functionality are at the core of three smart city trials that are to be run with Envision in the municipality of Rome, Italy, beginning in June. These are intended to cut the city’s transport-related pollution and accidents at pedestrian crossings.

