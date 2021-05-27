The Economic Cost of Depression is Increasing; Direct Costs are Only a Small Part

NEW YORK – Across the country, there are several indicators that travel is returning in a big way. Last month, The Points Guy and Healthline Media found 50% of adults in the U.S. are at least somewhat likely to take a vacation this summer - a percentage that’s comparable to pre-pandemic numbers according to a survey by Bankrate, which found that 52% of Americans were planning a trip in the summer of 2019. As Americans start to feel more comfortable traveling, they face a big hurdle: slashed inventory and reduced capacity.