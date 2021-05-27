Cancel
The Economic Cost of Depression is Increasing; Direct Costs are Only a Small Part

psychiatry.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDepression is one of the most common mental disorders and can cause tremendous challenge and burden for individuals and families. It also carries a large economic cost. The economic burden of major depressive disorder among U.S. adults was an estimated $236 million in 2018, an increase of more than 35% since 2010 (year 2020 values), according to research published in early May in the journal Pharmacoeconomics.

www.psychiatry.org
