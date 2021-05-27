The Economic Cost of Depression is Increasing; Direct Costs are Only a Small Part
Depression is one of the most common mental disorders and can cause tremendous challenge and burden for individuals and families. It also carries a large economic cost. The economic burden of major depressive disorder among U.S. adults was an estimated $236 million in 2018, an increase of more than 35% since 2010 (year 2020 values), according to research published in early May in the journal Pharmacoeconomics.www.psychiatry.org