Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atascadero, CA

Jonathan Figg of Atascadero named to Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University

By News Staff
Posted by 
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3duc0W_0aDOJ0XC00

Recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester

–Cedarville Student Jonathan Figg of Atascadero, majoring in History, was named to the Dean’s Honor List for Spring 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,550 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study. Founded in 1887, Cedarville is one of the largest private universities in Ohio, recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation, and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and high student engagement ranking.

For more information about Cedarville University, visit www.cedarville.edu.

A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero, CA
91
Followers
256
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

 https://atowndailynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Cedarville, CA
City
Atascadero, CA
Atascadero, CA
Education
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cedarville University#Private Universities#Academic Dean#Graduate Students#Graduate Programs#Christian#Gpa#Southwest Ohio#Strong Graduation#Student Engagement#Enrollment#Ranking#Community#Spring#Online Students#Visit Www Cedarville Edu#History#Recognition#Study#Retention Rates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Atascadero, CAPosted by
A-Town Daily News

AAUW of Atascadero awards eleven scholarships to local students

–The Atascadero branch of the American Association of University Women have has awarded scholarships to 11 North County students. The students either graduated from a north county school or live in the north county. Extra money available this year meant AAUW allotted $22,750 among the eleven students for use at a university, college, or technical school. They are: