Can Your Boss Make You Get Vaccinated?

By Tommy Carroll
As an employee, have you wondered if it was legal for your boss to make you get a COVID-19 vaccination?. Where I work it was not mandatory for us employees to get vaccinated. Yes it was strongly encouraged but most of us love our jobs and respect our co-workers so no one had to ask us to get vaccinated. Everyone got vaccinated as soon as the were able to.

Public HealthHuffingtonPost

What You Can And Cannot Ask Your Co-workers About Their Vaccination Status

As more of us return to our office buildings, we’re navigating new norms around what it means to work together in one space again. Sixty-six percent of workers who have been remote because of the pandemic said they would be willing to return to an office only if their co-workers are all vaccinated, according to a survey this month of 400 U.S. professionals.
Public HealthIsland Packet Online

Yes, your employer can require you to get a COVID vaccine. Here are the updated rules

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Friday released new guidelines for employers on requiring or encouraging workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The legality of requiring vaccination has been a major topic of discussion as more Americans get vaccinated and as the federal government and companies work to increase the country’s vaccination rates.
Pharmaceuticalstucsonlocalmedia.com

As long as you’re vaccinated, experts say you can resume most of your old activities

Almost as fast as the nation entered quarantine more than a year ago, businesses and governments are now lifting mask mandates and COVID restrictions. Earlier this month, the CDC announced those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by state or local rules. This new guidance includes activities like shopping and eating, and allows for domestic flights without testing.
Public HealthPosted by
WGN TV

Can employers make you get COVID-19 shot?

Can employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?. Yes, with some exceptions. Experts say U.S. employers can require employees to take safety measures, including vaccination. That doesn’t necessarily mean you would get fired if you refuse, but you might need to sign a waiver or agree to work under specific conditions to limit any risk you might pose to yourself or others.
HealthPosted by
Axios

Survey: Some hospital workers are still refusing to get vaccinated

15 of the country's largest hospitals reported vaccination rates ranging between 51% to 91%, according to a survey conducted by USA Today. The state of play: USA Today surveyed more than 270 hospitals, or approximately 4.5% of U.S. hospitals. Most reported vaccination rates that fell below President Biden's goal of having 70% Americans with at least one dose by the Fourth of July holiday.
Public HealthKPBS

Are You Unable To Take A COVID-19 Vaccine?

As California prepares to reopen fully on June 15, the assumption is that everyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine will already have gotten one. But some people have medical conditions that prevent them from getting a vaccine, even if they want one. People in this situation will face the difficult choice of staying isolated or risk being in contact with unmasked people in restaurants, stores and offices.
Public Healthslenterprise.com

EEOC gives guidelines for employers mandating workplace vaccinations

The federal agency tasked with administering and enforcing civil rights laws against workplace discrimination has issued a new set of guidelines regarding vaccinations in the workplace in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) issued its interpretation of federal law regarding mandating that employees be vaccinated before returning to the workplace.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Have you convinced your Australian family or friends to get the Covid vaccine?

With vaccine hesitancy in Australia on the rise and misinformation swirling, how do you convince friends and family who are fearful or sceptical that they should get the jab?. Health experts say a lack of powerful, targeted public health advertising hasn’t helped the situation, while nurses and doctors say they have also been restricted from promoting the vaccines because, under the Therapeutic Goods Act, they are prohibited from providing information that could be seen as promoting or advertising a particular drug.
AdvocacyPosted by
100.5 The River

DoorDash Giving Away Millions To Get You Vaccinated

$2 million dollars is nothing to sneeze at and DoorDash is certainly not sneezing as they plan to give away $2 million in gift cards as incentive to receive the COVID-19 vaccine!. Fox17 reported that each gift card is valued at $25 and will be distributed across 1,000 local health...
Public Healthbhekisisa.org

Can you still spread the coronavirus after getting a vaccine? Find out

The main purpose of COVID vaccines is to prevent people from falling ill with COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. Even the best jabs don’t provide 100% protection, and some vaccinated people still get COVID through “breakthrough” infections. But new emerging evidence points to the fact that these jabs can...
Public Healthamericancityandcounty.com

Why health care should never go “back to normal”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an overwhelming focus on “getting back to normal.” Our collective desire to return to normalcy was evident just a few weeks ago when the CDC issued updated guidance on mask wearing for vaccinated individuals. State and local governments immediately began dropping mask mandates, reflecting a desire to go back to the way things used to be.
Public Healthsciencebasedmedicine.org

“COVID-19 vaccines are going to sterilize our womenfolk,” Take 2

Before there were safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use, such as the vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson here in the US, as well as AstraZeneca in Europe and elsewhere, those of us who have been countering the antivaccine movement for many years now were warning about the sorts of disinformation that antivaxxers would spread about them. We were largely correct, too, but I can’t really say that it took any particular brilliance or foresight to have been so correct. We simply knew that there is no truly new trope, pseudoscience, or disinformation in the antivaccine narratives and conspiracy theories; so all we did was to predict the repurposing of tried-and-not-true antivax lies. And so it came to pass beginning as soon as the vaccines neared approval under an emergency use authorization (EUA) by the FDA that antivaxxers repurposed all their old tropes for COVID-19 vaccines, claiming that they were loaded with “toxins” (the lipid nanoparticles in the mRNA-based vaccines, given that they can’t contain aluminum, don’t you know?); blaming every death reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database on vaccines, when VAERS is not designed to determine causation and we would expect a large baseline number of deaths in the time periods covered by random chance alone; claiming that vaccines cause Alzheimer’s and prion disease; blaming the vaccines for cancer; resurrecting the favorite old trope of “shedding” from the vaccinated in the most risible manner possible; invoking evolution to predict the selection of more deadly coronavirus variants that could wipe out humanity; warning that the vaccines can “permanently alter your DNA“; and that they make females infertile. I will admit that there were a couple of new ones, albeit variations on a theme. For instance, because of the new mRNA- and adenovirus-based technologies used to develop the current crop of vaccines, antivaxxers have falsely referred to them as “experimental gene therapy” rather than vaccines, and, because vaccination in the shoulder can lead to transient inflammation of the lymph nodes under the arm, which has led to some unnecessary biopsies after mammography for breast cancer screening, antivaxxers have tried to claim that the vaccines cause breast cancer. So I guess I should say that there’s almost nothing new under the sun.
Public Healtharcamax.com

She's losing her job because she won't get a COVID-19 vaccine. Will more health care providers make it mandatory for workers?

When Melissa Fisher learned she’d have to get vaccinated to keep her job, she tried to fight it. Fisher, who works in an assisted living and memory care facility run by Chicago-based Enlivant, gave the company a letter from her pastor explaining her religious objection. Fisher also volunteered to get tested for COVID-19 each week, rather than be vaccinated.
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

Hawaii employers eye vaccination mandates

For Clarice Cornett, owner of Wahine Builders and Electric on Oahu, the decision to require her workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine was a simple one that came down to workplace safety. The construction industry can be dangerous as it is. “So I think we are just hardwired to think...
Petsairdrietoday.com

Pet store owners challenge health professionals on vaccine effects

If you've had a COVID-19 vaccine within that last two weeks, the owners of a family-run pet store in Lac La Biche would prefer if you didn't go into their business. Instead, the signs on the front door and street-facing window of Lac La Biche's The Pet & Farm Supply tell anyone who has had a recent vaccination to utilize their curbside pickup. The store signs also point out that some of their staff are "exempt from wearing a mask."