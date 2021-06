The Kushners have reached into their pockets to fend off rival developers eyeing a mall the firm owns in Monmouth, New Jersey. Kushner Companies bought a $110 million defaulted loan covering its 1.5 million-square-foot Monmouth Mall at an auction attended by several big New Jersey developers. Those firms were angling to buy the loan as a way of taking control of the property, sources familiar with the sale told The Real Deal.