Billie Marten – Flora Fauna
Billie Marten has always been a natural at pairing softly-spoken storytelling with colourful guitar. Flora Fauna is the British singer/songwriter’s third full-length, and her growth as an artist is blooming. The essence of her songcraft remains intact, but a newfound clarity comes with her growing age. Wisdom and perspective seep out of the tracklist, embedded in metaphors of nature and vivid imagery. There’s also more rhythmic experimentation in the instrumentation, that branches out from the guitar/vocal backbone.www.indieisnotagenre.com