Billie Marten – Flora Fauna

By Manning Patston
indieisnotagenre.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Marten has always been a natural at pairing softly-spoken storytelling with colourful guitar. Flora Fauna is the British singer/songwriter’s third full-length, and her growth as an artist is blooming. The essence of her songcraft remains intact, but a newfound clarity comes with her growing age. Wisdom and perspective seep out of the tracklist, embedded in metaphors of nature and vivid imagery. There’s also more rhythmic experimentation in the instrumentation, that branches out from the guitar/vocal backbone.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Billie Marten
Person
Julia Jacklin
#Music Video#Beautiful People#Acoustic Guitar#Rhythm Guitar#Bass Guitar#Lead Guitar#Flora Fauna#British#Marten Rows#Colourful Guitar#Fellow Folk Artist#Vocal Harmonies#Artists#Nature#Gorgeous Vocal Layerings#Falsetto#Vivid Imagery#Eden#Garden#Sunset
