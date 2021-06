Salt and light are the themes for today’s gospel. We are to add flavor to the world around us and bring light into a dark world. Great examples. I had the chance to visit the salt mines in Poland. They are famous for the sculptures carved into rock and walls of the mine. There is even a great hall that would fit St Joseph’s church easily within its walls. The miners carved all sorts of religious figures, an altar to be used for mass, and even placed images of themselves in the carving of the figures in these rock murals. Fascinating work and exceptionally beautiful. Even more impressive they would have done these carvings after working fifteen or sixteen hours a day. We would say in their ‘free time’. Mining is dirty and dangerous work. And they would have used only candles and oil lamps to see what they were doing. Many lives were lost.