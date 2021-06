Do your kids need new clothes? You’re in luck because we found Athletic Works Kids Clothing on Sale for you! Check out the other Walmart Coupons & Sales we’ve posted, too. This is a great time to grab new summer Athletic Works tops and shorts at low prices – starting at $5.97 each! My kids can always use new clothes and you can’t beat these prices! And did I mention how cute they are?! How cute are the Athletic Works Girls Active Tank Top and Printed Bike Shorts Set that you can grab for just $12.88?!