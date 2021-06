Euro 2020 has been rescheduled to this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, with new times and dates now confirmed. England will meet Croatia, Czech Republic and their oldest rivals Scotland, following Steve Clarke’s side’s incredible penalty shoot-out win over Serbia.Wales will meet Switzerland and Turkey in Baku before heading to Rome to take on Group A favourites Italy. The undoubted ‘group of death’ features the 2014 World Cup winners, Germany, the reigning world champions, France, and the reigning European champions, Portugal, with Hungary given the fourth place.The tournament will be the first European Championships to be played across...