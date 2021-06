A global anti-money laundering (AML) regulator voted to include for the first time to its grey list a country member of the European Union. Members of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) decided shortly after 2.30 pm Wednesday to greylist Malta and put it in the same category as countries like Albania, Zimbabwe, as well as tax havens like Panama and the Cayman Islands and strife-torn Syria, Yemen, and Myanmar, in a decision that could have significant negative ramifications for the EU member and gambling hub.