Ladyhawke is back with new album Time Flies

At this rate, it’s going to be Christmas. Full speed ahead as we reach the middle of the year—music won’t stop. Tour dates won’t, either. Cryptocurrency is struggling. Those cicadas are terrorizing the night. All that being said, we do have some fantastic new albums to cuddle up to as the cicadas scream into the abyss, like Kings of Convenience’s righteous comeback, and Shungudzo’s joyful songs of empowerment and protest. Maybe you just want to cry to some Covey (definitely not speaking from experience) or have a dance night to Mykki Blanco (something I do have experience with). Crank that air conditioner up and the speakers loud, and enjoy the sounds of our Paste staff picks.