Ladyhawke is back with new album Time Flies

Corydon Times-Republican
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLadyhawke has confirmed her new album 'Time Flies' - her first studio release for five years - is dropping on October 8.

Music2dopeboyz.com

Your Old Droog Drops ‘TIME’ Album

Your Old Droog is at it again. After closing out 2020 with Dump YOD: Krutoy Edition, Droog kept his foot on the gas with a pair of projects with Tha God Fahim earlier this year. And now, just resurfaced with a surprise album called TIME. Locked in with 15 tracks...
101.9 KING FM

Dennis DeYoung Releases New Single, ‘There’s No Turning Back Time’

Dennis DeYoung has released his final studio album, 26 East, Vol. 2, along with a high-octane new single titled “There’s No Turning Back Time.”. The progressive mini-epic opens with clean guitar arpeggios and DeYoung’s plaintive vocals. The song builds intensity as it approaches the middle, stacking DeYoung’s vocal harmonies atop distorted power chords, sprightly keyboard riffs and a dizzying synthesizer solo.
Pitchfork

H.E.R. Releasing New Album Back of My Mind Next Week

H.E.R. has announced that her new album Back of My Mind is coming out on June 18 via MBK Entertainment/RCA Records. The musician has also released a new song from the record called “We Made It.” Listen to the track and find the Back of My Mind artwork below. In...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

JayDaYoungan Builds Upon His Sound With New Album "23 Is Back"

JayDaYoungan has been making big moves out of Louisiana as of late and fans have been captivated by his music. From more lowkey melodic tracks to high-energy verbal barrages, JayDaYoungan has proven to be a versatile artist who isn't scared to speak on his experiences and put pain to a record. He has been dropping some new singles over the past few months and on Friday, he finally came through with his highly-anticipated project 23 Is Back.
Rock Musictheobelisk.net

Spaceslug Complete Work on New Album

Decidedly better news this time around from Polish heavy psychedelic rockers Spaceslug, who have now finished work on their next full-length to be released presumably sometime before the end of the year. The band were last heard from early in May, having suffered the misfortune of a flooded practice space and, as a result, posted the single “The Event Horizon” which was recorded in 2020. One imagines some level of catharsis following that in simply moving forward with new ideas and sounds, let alone compiling an entire long-player.
Rock Musictheprp.com

Northlane Finish Recording New Album

Northlane have concluded recording their sixth studio album. The band announced the news on Twitter last night, sharing the following brief post regarding that:. That post led to Spiritbox asking them to prove it, which saw the Northlane offer the following reply:. The band parted ways with bassist Brendon Padjasek...
Musicrock947.com

Switchfoot announces new album, ‘Interrobang’

Switchfoot has announced a new album called Interrobang. The 12th studio effort from the “Meant to Live” rockers will arrive August 20. “More than ever, we want our music to be a bridge, reaching out with melody and lyrics to sing an honest song for anyone who’s got ears to hear,” says frontman Jon Foreman.
Musicshutter16.com

At The Gates Launch New Single And Video For “The Fall Into Time” Off Their Upcoming Album ‘The Nightmare Of Being’

BAND ALSO ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GUITAR GIVEAWAY; AVAILABLE ONLY IN THE U.S. Swedish melodic death metal pioneers AT THE GATES have just released their third single and video for “The Fall Into Time” off their upcoming album The Nightmare Of Being out July 2ndvia Century Media Records. Watch the music video, which was directed by longtime AT THE GATES co-operator Costin Chioreanu / Twilight13Media (Arch Enemy, Grave, Borknagar, etc.) HERE.
Musictheeastnashvillian.com

The High Hawks Fly Debut Album Flies High on Friendship

Drop the needle on The High Hawks’ self-titled debut album, and you’ll hear the musical equivalent of an experience you’ve probably missed and desperately want to enjoy again — a bunch of friends hanging out. “That’s exactly what it is,” High Hawks member Vince Herman says. “We love hanging with...
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Obscura Announce New Album A Valediction

Rejoice! Obscura — surely one of the finest tech-death bands in the world today — have announced that they’ll release a new album, A Valediction, on November 19. Notably, that’s mere months before the release of the debut album from Obsidious, the new band featuring three former members of Obscura. So depending on your POV, this is either an embarrassment of riches, a full-on rivalry, or both.
MusicSonic State

New Album Buried On Orkney

Underground recording released in 2024 unless found earlier 23/06/21. Erland Cooper has released a new album with an unconventional strategy - he's buried it on the Orkney Islands, an archipelago in Scotland where he grew up. A magnetic tape containing his new material has been buried with the hope it'll be 'recomposed' by the time of its release in 2024. He'll be releasing a map with clues to its whereabouts for those intent on unearthing it before then.
Music1029thebuzz.com

AFI Releases New Album ‘Bodies’

AFI has released its 11th studio album called Bodies. The band has also shared a video for Bodies highlight “On Your Back,” which was filmed during the recording of their BBC Radio 1 session and aired Sunday (June 13th) on Radio 1's Rock Show with Dan Carter. AFI's Davey Havok...
Musicdistortedsoundmag.com

Warkings announce new album ‘Revolution’

Titled Revolution, the upcoming album from the power metal band is the follow-up to 2020’s Revenge, and is scheduled to be released in August this year, via Napalm Records. Speaking about the upcoming album, bassist Viking says, “the time has come, the world needs a Revolution. Raise your banners, fly our colors and join us on our way. We are the fire!”
Musicnortherntransmissions.com

Goodbye Honolulu Announce New Album

Goodbye Honolulu have announced their self-titled debut album will be released October 1, 2021 via Stray Dog Records. The announcement comes with the release of a brand new single “Over and Over.”. From Vocalist, guitarist and organist Fox Martindale:. “Over and Over is about the daily repetitiveness of a monogamous...
MusicPaste Magazine

10 New Albums to Stream Today

At this rate, it’s going to be Christmas. Full speed ahead as we reach the middle of the year—music won’t stop. Tour dates won’t, either. Cryptocurrency is struggling. Those cicadas are terrorizing the night. All that being said, we do have some fantastic new albums to cuddle up to as the cicadas scream into the abyss, like Kings of Convenience’s righteous comeback, and Shungudzo’s joyful songs of empowerment and protest. Maybe you just want to cry to some Covey (definitely not speaking from experience) or have a dance night to Mykki Blanco (something I do have experience with). Crank that air conditioner up and the speakers loud, and enjoy the sounds of our Paste staff picks.