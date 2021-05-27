County children learn aerial silk performance

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Tinkergarten, the leading outdoor learning platform that inspires purposeful, outdoor play all year long, announces today that its innovative summer class series, Camp Tinkergarten, is now open for registration. At the heart of Camp Tinkergarten is live, weekly instruction, an at-home curriculum, and a rich learning community to keep kids outdoors and engaged all summer long. The live sessions are available in two formats to meet the needs of families everywhere, starting with direct instruction that fosters outdoor learning anytime, anywhere, and the return of small group in-person classes outdoors in hundreds of locations across the country. Tinkergarten families can also become members to continue learning season after season, allowing them to seamlessly tinker at home and on the go, no matter where they are located.