Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Preview: Denver Nuggets look to capture series lead over Portland Trail Blazers

By Denver Stiffs
chatsports.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Denver Nuggets (48-26), after coming up short in Game 1, put on an impressive performance in Game 2 for a big win over the Portland Trail Blazers (43-301). Despite a 42-point outburst from star point guard Damian Lillard, Portland was unable to keep up in a 21-point loss. MVP center Nikola Jokic didn’t put up 42, but he did have 38 while shooting 15-of-20 from the floor along with 6-of-6 from the free-throw line.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Sentence#Game Point#Star Point Guard#Mvp#Lead#Line#Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAthednvr.com

Instant reactions to the Denver Nuggets’ first round playoff matchup

In this episode, Adam, Eric, Dev, and Brendan discuss their takeaways from a wacky final night of the NBA season that featured a lot of tanking, a lot of jockeying for playoff position, and not a lot of actual basketball. They also share instant reactions to the Nuggets’ first round matchup with the Blazers and look back at the big takeaways from the regular season.
NBANBC Sports

How Blazers pushed through 'negativity' to earn rest and Nuggets in 1st Round

After the Portland Trail Blazers’ 132-116 drubbing of the Denver Nuggets Sunday, the Blazers finished the season 42-30. And with the Thunder’s help in defeating the Clippers, Portland is now going to see these Denver Nuggets in the three-six seed matchup. While securing the No. 6 spot out West, the...
NBAchatsports.com

Nuggets clinch third seed, will play Portland Trail Blazers in first round of NBA playoffs

Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, 2009 NBA Playoffs, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, National Basketball Association. Sunday was a day full of action across the NBA. Almost every seed was up for grabs in both the Eastern and Western Conference playoff picture and at the end of the day the Denver Nuggets clinched the third seed in the West. By virtue of Denver’s loss to the Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Clippers loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder (amongst a whole bunch of other things), it allowed the Nuggets to lock in that three seed and set up a first round matchup against Portland.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NBA Playoffs

The Portland Trail Blazers will meet the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs from the Ball Arena on Monday night. The Trail Blazers are coming off a 115-95 win over the Nuggets in game five to tie the series 2-2, they’ll look for back-to-back wins for the first time this series. As for the Nuggets, they will have an advantage being at home and would expect them to come out ready to play after a tough loss on Saturday.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Clippers fearing the Lakers shows who the superior team is

The Los Angeles Lakers are officially in the play-in tournament and will be squaring off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in one game to decide who the seventh seed in the Western Conference will be. The loser of that game will play the winner of the Memphis...
NBAPosted by
Panhandle Post

Blazers top Nuggets in season finale, 1st round playoff preview

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 22 points and 10 assists and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Denver Nuggets 132-116 in the regular-season finale Sunday night to secure their eighth straight playoff berth, the longest active streak in the NBA. The Blazers have the sixth seed, which means they’ll face the Nuggets in the opening round. Denver wound up with the third seed in a crazy night that saw the West’s teams in a scramble for playoff position. Nikola Jokic had 21 points in the opening half for Denver, then sat for the rest of the game.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers end season with win over New Orleans Pelicans

The regular season is now over for the Los Angeles Lakers (THANK GOD!) as they faced the New Orleans Pelicans with a chance to get the sixth seed in the Western Conference if the Portland Trail Blazers lose to the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers took care of business beating a Pelicans team without it’s stars.
NBADenver Post

Kiszla vs. Singer: Will Nuggets get upset by Portland again in the NBA playoffs?

Kiz: Well, here we go again. Two years ago, the Nuggets and Trail Blazers were two brash teams on the rise in the West, scheming and dreaming of making a championship run after the Golden State dynasty crumbled. Portland beat Denver in seven games, as you might recall. The young Nuggets insisted it was a hard but invaluable lesson in their growth as a contender. But how much have things really changed in two years, and how great is the danger Portland will again eliminate Denver from the playoffs?
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Portland Trailblazers: Takeaways from season finale against the Denver Nuggets

Another regular season in the Damian Lillard-era comes to a close and while the Portland Trailblazers have been a hopeful, mid-tier playoff team before, something feels different this year. The roster looks different as newcomers Norman Powell, Robert Covington, and Derrick Jones Jr. prepare to suit up for their first postseason in Blazers red.
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Blazers beat Nuggets 132-116, secure 6th seed for playoffs

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — After meeting to close out the regular season, the Trail Blazers and the Nuggets will face off in the opening round of the playoffs. Damian Lillard had 22 points and 10 assists and the Blazers beat the Nuggets 132-116 in the regular-season finale Sunday night to secure their eighth straight playoff berth, the longest active streak in the NBA.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Blazers knock off Nuggets, clinch playoff berth

CJ McCollum scored 24 points and the Portland Trail Blazers clinched a Western Conference playoff spot with an easy 132-116 victory over the visiting Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Damian Lillard recorded 22 points and 10 assists and Jusuf Nurkic added 20 points and 13 rebounds in the wire-to-wire victory...
NBANBC Sports

Blazers waste little time Sunday showing they belong in playoffs

The Trail Blazers wasted little time establishing themselves as a playoff team in a must-win game against the Denver Nuggets Sunday night in Moda Center. When the first quarter ended, it was pretty obvious that there was no way these playoffs were going to happen without Portland playing a role.
NBASporting News

Portland Trail Blazers extend NBA's longest active playoff streak

The Portland Trail Blazers are ready for their close-up. With a win over the Denver Nuggets, the Blazers secured a berth in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. They become the sixth Western Conference team to do so, joining the Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks. Let's...
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

2021 NBA Futures Postseason Betting Guide

With the 2021 NBA regular season concluding on Sunday, May 16, sportsbooks released their most up-to-date odds for this year’s postseason. The State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament begins on Tuesday, May 18 as the 7-10 seeds in the Eastern and Western Conferences face off for the final two remaining playoff spots. The No. 9 and 10 seeds must win out in order to advance to the postseason. If the No. 7 or 8 seed lose their first-round matchup, that team plays the winner of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 game for the last remaining spot in the postseason.
NBABlazer's Edge

Blazers Cruise to Victory in Regular Season Finale

The Trail Blazers completed their 2020-21 regular season with a 42-30 record thanks to a 132-116 victory over the Nuggets. The Blazers jumped out to an early lead and cruised through four quarters with a comfortable margin in hand throughout each frame. Portland’s high-powered trio of Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Norman Powell combined for 66 points. In the paint, Jusuf Nurkic finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds.