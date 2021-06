Keep a close track on the following tickers. These are the top gainers on Friday morning. All prices are as of 10:58. Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) is one of the biggest gainers on Friday in morning trade, as the stock is up by 7.30% to trade at $8.97. Today, the stock is witnessing volume with more than 238 K shares exchanged hands, compared to its average volume of 388 K. The stock opened at $8.61 and moved within a range of $ 8.53 – $9.16. The stock gained about 15% over the last month, but has lost 30% over the last quarter.