The spirit of Rensselaer is not encompassed by the campus. The innovation that is expected of RPI alumni does not spring from the Materials Research Center, or the Center for Biotechnology and Interdisciplinary Studies, nor does it come from the lecture halls of the Darrin Communications Center or the Amos Eaton building. It comes from the tireless work of staff members who continuously support our education, and from the brilliant students and professors working to improve our world. The pandemic proved that the Institute’s soul is not tied to buildings, but to the people. The unity we have as a community is the true spirit of RPI.