Late to the party, London rushes to win SPAC listings

There’s nothing like a brief London heatwave to get us yearning for greener pastures, and the Great Garden Escape is a most glamorous route to just that. You know it’s going to be good when it’s cooked up by The Newt in Somerset, which has partnered with Great Western Rail to whisk you away from Paddington pandemonium in the serene luxury of a first-class carriage stocked with breakfast fresh from Somerset that morning. You’ll whizz through to Castle Cary in less than an hour and a half, then arrive at The Newt Estate for a day of unmitigated bucolic bliss: a leisurely tour of the sprawling, manicured gardens; a roam around The Story of Gardening exhibition (fascinating, even for chronic houseplant killers); a tasting tour of the luxe cyder brewery; and lunch at the Garden Café, where seasonal produce shines in simple dishes like coal-baked beetroot, pillowy sourdough and crudités plucked from the earth that afternoon. Soak up the wholesome, heartening effect of spending the day in this luxe pastoral idyll and toast it all with icy Babylonstoren (the official rosé of this year’s Chelsea Flower Show). That will leave just enough time to peruse the farm shop and take a languid turn around the grounds before boarding the train back to London, armed with an afternoon tea hamper and a 12-month Garden Membership.