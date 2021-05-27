Cancel
Zinedine Zidane resigns as manager of Real Madrid

By Field Level Media
Zinedine Zidane resigned as manager of Real Madrid, the Spanish club announced Thursday. "Real Madrid announces that Zinedine Zidane has decided to bring to an end his current spell as coach of our club," Real Madrid said in a statement. "It's time now to respect his decision and show our appreciation for his professionalism, dedication and passion for all these years, and for what he represents for Real Madrid. ... He knows that Real Madrid is and always will be his home."

