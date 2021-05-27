Cancel
Analysis-New York could profit from Brexit tussle over euro derivatives

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – A hasty shift in euro-denominated derivatives clearing from London to Frankfurt to meet European Union post-Brexit demands may drive business to New York and shackle the 27-member bloc’s capital market, banks warn. The future of where euro derivatives are cleared for customers in the bloc became a...

Economykfgo.com

UK watchdog proposes temporary “synthetic” yen and sterling Libor

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s financial watchdog said on Thursday it was proposing to temporarily allow a “synthetic” version of some yen and sterling-denominated Libor interest rates. The London Interbank Offered Rate or Libor is being scrapped at the end of December, but to avoid disruptions to contracts that cannot be...
EconomyCoinDesk

Mode Global Approved by UK Regulator for Crypto-Asset Registration

Mode Global Holdings has won approval from the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to join the regulator’s crypto-asset business register. The financial-services regulator granted anti-money laundering approval to Mode's Fibermode subsidiary and awarded an electronic money license to its Greyfoxx unit, an announcement Thursday said. With the registration, Mode plans...
Economygamblingnews.com

FATF Places Malta on the Greylist for AML Strategic Weaknesses

A global anti-money laundering (AML) regulator voted to include for the first time to its grey list a country member of the European Union. Members of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) decided shortly after 2.30 pm Wednesday to greylist Malta and put it in the same category as countries like Albania, Zimbabwe, as well as tax havens like Panama and the Cayman Islands and strife-torn Syria, Yemen, and Myanmar, in a decision that could have significant negative ramifications for the EU member and gambling hub.
Economykfgo.com

Irish fishermen take trawlers to central Dublin in Brexit protest

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Irish fishermen sent a flotilla of around 100 trawlers up the River Liffey in the centre of Dublin on Wednesday in protest at being hit harder than most member states by the Brexit trade deal the European Union struck with Britain. Around 1,000 people protested along the...
Economykfgo.com

EU Commission approves France’s 39.5 billion euro recovery plan

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission approved on Wednesday France’s 39.5 billion euro plan to recover from the pandemic and transform the economy to become greener and more digitalised in coming years. The scheme will be financed from EU grants until 2026. Once the plan is also approved by EU...
EconomyWDEZ 101.9 FM

Bank of England wants tougher rules for bank takeovers after Greensill

LONDON (Reuters) – Parliament should consider toughening up the rules on who can take control of a bank in light of what happened to Wyelands Bank following the collapse of Greensill Capital, Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods said on Wednesday. Steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta’s metals-to-finance empire GFG Alliance...
Environmentrock947.com

EU watchdog tells banks to have a 10-year climate plan

LONDON (Reuters) – Banks in the European Union must have a 10-year plan spelling out how they will deal with environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks to their bottom line, the bloc’s banking watchdog said on Wednesday. Increasing volumes of money are going into climate-friendly investments and regulators want investors...
Economykfgo.com

Trust comes before EU access for City of London -EU finance chief

LONDON (Reuters) -The European Union is not intent on stealing business from the City of London, but future access for Britain to the bloc’s financial market will hinge on whether it can be trusted to keep its word, EU financial services chief Mairead McGuinness said on Tuesday. Trading arrangements for...
Economy101 WIXX

Britain says will ‘assertively’ reform financial rules

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will reform its financial markets “assertively” to attract trailblazing companies from across the world, though it won’t diverge from European Union standards just for the sake of it, the UK’s financial watchdog said on Tuesday. While the UK’s full departure from the EU last December has...
Economyktwb.com

EU needs comprehensive cross-border banking rules – UBS chairman

ZURICH (Reuters) – International banks need comprehensive rules and regulations to operate more smoothly across the European Union, UBS Chairman Axel Weber said at an event on Tuesday. “They need a cross-border framework for action, they need an EU-wide regulatory framework, and they don’t need this existing patchwork of nationally...
WorldBBC

How Brexit could hit British drama exports

The UK may have departed the EU stage, but its sparkling film and TV productions keep winning over audiences across the continent and indeed the globe. Jewels such as The Crown and Downton Abbey have scooped scores of awards and brought in billions in sales for the UK's creative industries.
Environment104.1 WIKY

Raters of companies’ green credentials need more oversight, UK watchdog says

LONDON (Reuters) – Environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings, widely used by asset managers to make climate-friendly investments, need tighter oversight to avoid risks to the smooth functioning of financial markets, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday. Investors are increasingly demanding that asset managers put their cash into companies...
Medical & Biotechwcn247.com

AstraZeneca claims victory in tussle with EU over deliveries

BRUSSELS (AP) — Coronavirus vaccine-maker AstraZeneca is claiming victory in a court tussle with the European Union over allegations that it was not producing shots fast enough. AstraZeneca said in a statement Friday that the EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, had requested that the drug-maker deliver 120 million vaccine doses in total by the end of June 2021, but that a judge in Brussels ordered delivery of 80.2 million doses by 27 September 2021. AstraZeneca was seen as a key pillar of the 27-member EU’s vaccine rollout. Its contract with the Commission foresaw an initial 300 million doses being distributed. The judgement also acknowledged that the difficulties experienced by AstraZeneca had a substantial impact on the delay, the company said.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Minister repeats warning the UK could act unilaterally over Brexit row

The Brexit minister has risked inflaming tensions with the EU further after he again suggested the UK could unilaterally extend a “grace period” for checks on goods to Northern Ireland.Lord Frost told MPs there had been little progress in talks designed to end the conflict over Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal. He added: “Obviously we would prefer to find negotiated ways forward if we can. If that’s not possible … other options remain on the table.”UK and EU officials are in discussions to resolve the row before the current system comes to a halt at the end of this month.Lord Frost...
Economyretailcrowd.co.uk

A no-deal Brexit could make a big difference

The United Kingdom withdrew from the European Union on January 31, 2020 and the end of the year will see the end of the transition period in which the same customs and tax rules and procedures as at the time of EU membership will apply. However, it is not yet...
Economyinformation-age.com

Fintech could supercharge a post-Brexit UK

Roxana Mohammadian-Molina, chief strategy officer at Blend Network, discusses how Fintech can supercharge a post-Brexit UK. The UK’s exit from the European Union (EU) was finally completed on 1 January 2021, nearly five years after the Brexit referendum of 2016. In a recent article, the UK’s Financial Times argued that while Britain’s departure from the EU has so far thrown up more challenges than opportunities for the country’s finance industry, Fintech offered a way out of the Brexit blind. And the FT is not alone in singling out Fintech as an industry where, if appropriate steps are taken to support the sector, the UK could become a powerhouse in the post-Brexit world. Indeed, the UK Government’s Kalifa Fintech Review, an independent report commissioned by HM Treasury and spearheaded by British entrepreneur Ron Kalifa, suggests that innovation in Fintech has the potential to maintain the UK’s status as world leader in finance post-Brexit. This is a sector where the UK already excels: Britain’s fintech market accounts for 10% of the global market share and generates £11bn in annual revenue; the UK fintech investment totalled US$4.1bn in 2020, which was more than the next five European countries combined.
PoliticsBBC

Brexit: Gulf remains between UK and EU over Brexit protocol

As his press conference wore on, Maros Sefcovic sounded increasingly frustrated. The European Commission vice president had spent Wednesday morning in a meeting with Lord Frost, the UK's Brexit Minister. The meeting to discuss the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol has been described by some sources as "brutal" or...