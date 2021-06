There have been many winners and losers from Covid, but there is one group who still seem to be counted among the former when they really deserve to be among the latter. They are the modellers: the scientists who have spent the past 15 months producing graphs showing gruesome forecasts of infections, hospitalisations and deaths. Members of the government’s Scientific Influenza Modelling Group (SPI-M) have been treated in Downing Street like the oracles of ancient Greece, their models treated as scientific fact even when they have been shown to be wrong.