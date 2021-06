This version of the Ottawa Senators is relatively young in comparison to other NHL franchises. The Senators’ first existence was one of the founding clubs of the NHL where they won 11 Stanley Cups. However, once the NHL began to expand in the United States, the Senators had trouble making money and were forced to sell the team to St. Louis, where they became known as the Eagles. Sadly, it was only a year later that the team had folded. It wasn’t until 1992 where the Senators came back into the NHL along with the Tampa Bay Lightning as part of the league expansion.