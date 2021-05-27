Cancel
Astronomy

Quark-gluon plasma flows like water, according to new study

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

What does quark-gluon plasma - the hot soup of elementary particles formed a few microseconds after the Big Bang - have in common with tap water? Scientists say it's the way it flows. A new study, published today in the journal SciPost Physics, has highlighted the surprising similarities between quark-gluon...

Planck
