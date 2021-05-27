Quark-gluon plasma flows like water, according to new study

We have studied experimentally the generation of vortex flow by gravity waves with a frequency of 2.34 Hz excited on the water surface at an angle $2 \theta = arctan(3/4) \approx 36°$ to each other. The resulting horizontal surface flow has a stripe-like spatial structure. The width of the stripes L = $\pi$/(2ksin$\theta$) is determined by the wave vector k of the surface waves and the angle between them, and the length of the stripes is limited by the system size. It was found that the vertical vorticity $\Omega$ of the current on the fluid surface is proportional to the product of wave amplitudes, but its value is much higher than the value corresponding to the Stokes drift and it continues to grow with time even after the wave motion reaches a stationary regime. We demonstrate that the measured dependence $\Omega$(t) can be described within the recently developed model that takes into account the Eulerian contribution to the generated vortex flow and the effect of surface contamination. This model contains a free parameter that describes the elastic properties of the contaminated surface, and we also show that the found value of this parameter is in reasonable agreement with the measured decay rate of surface waves.