newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

When is World Gin Day 2021?

By Katy Sandalls
sudburymercury.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld Gin Day is fast approaching so whether you enjoy a classic drink with ice and a slice or one of the growing variety of flavoured gin varieties here's everything you need to know. What is World Gin Day?. The event looks to celebrate all things gin and help bars...

www.sudburymercury.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Around The World#Need To Know#Everything You Need#Popular Brands#G T#Adnams Copper House#Fishers Gin#World Gin Day#Gin Lovers#Popular Gin Brands#Flavoured Gin Varieties#Special Craft Gins#Bars#Celebrations#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Lifestylepdjnews.com

Friday, May 21 is... World Meditation Day

When the world around you is ensconced in madness, and you can’t quite seem to find a moment of peace in the storm of the day, it’s time to step back and remember those blissful moments as a child where we merely lost ourselves in the world. World Meditation Day is a call to the world to take time to participate in this millennia-old practice and clear our minds, remembering that we are people…
Food & DrinksPunch

Tart Gin & Tonic

Most Spanish Gin & Tonics are presented with a jumble of garnishes. This version takes a more streamlined approach, accenting a drink made with Japanese gin and yuzu bitters solely with shiso leaves.
Recipeslacucinaitaliana.com

10 Crostata Recipes for World Baking Day

There's arguably no Italian dolce as ubiquitous as the crostata, so in honor of World Baking Day, we thought some crostata recipes would undoubtedly be in order. The crostata is the Italian counterpart to a pie, and the most classic crostata comprise open-face shortcrust pastry filled with apricot, raspberry, or blueberry jam and complete with a lattice top. Italians prefer a starting their day with a sweet and anyone who has traveled to Italy has likely noticed one presliced at a hotel breakfast spread, its partially glossy top nestled alongside the savory options. Also on the first-meal-of-the-day front, crostata often occupy cake stands perched on bars atop the country, as a breakfast alternative to the usual brioche or cornetto. And at lunchtime, restaurants often have them on offer for dessert.
Lifestyleallears.net

The Most Expensive Days to Visit Disney World This Year

When you’re booking your trip, we’re sure you’re looking for the best prices in the parks and around Disney World in general! And, those park tickets can get pretty expensive, depending on the time you’re going on vacation. The cost of a Disney World one-park per day ticket starts at...
Festivalmashed.com

The Turbulent History Behind World Nutella Day

A jar of Nutella is sold every 2.5 seconds, according to The Boar. In 2018, French supermarkets even grew chaotic due to a price reduction of 70 percent in the dessert treat. People clearly love this hazelnut spread, which is why it's not surprising there's a World Nutella Day that honors the sweet mix. An American blogger, Sara Rosso, initiated World Nutella Day after falling in love with the nutty flavor after visiting Italy in 2000.
Drinksmasterofmalt.com

Three great gins from around the world

We’re having a gin festival at Master of Malt this week so on the blog we’re highlighting three great gins from around the world that show the sheer diversity that can be found in those three simple letters, ‘g’, ‘i’ and ‘n.’. This week it’s gin festival time over on...
Food & Drinksupscalelivingmag.com

Celebrate World Paloma Day With These Mezcals And Tequilas

The Paloma cocktail, Mexico’s national drink is both refreshing and packs a powerful alcoholic punch thanks to the tequila or mezcal. Celebrate World Paloma Day on 22 May with these four Mexican mezcals and tequilas. Cazcabel Tequila Paloma Kit. Cazcabel Tequila has launched a Paloma Kit including a 70cl bottle...
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: Tanqueray Gin & Tonic (Canned)

With all of the ready-to-drink cocktails that have been coming out lately, it is surprising that it took so long for the classic gin and tonic to appear (though perhaps that’s because this is literally the easiest cocktail in the world to make). Now they are starting to arrive, and today we will finally try an RTD gin and tonic made with one of the most classic of London Dry gins (although it’s made in Scotland): Tanqueray.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Summer-Ready Zesty Gin Spirits

Discount supermarket brand Lidl launched a line of Hortus Gin spinoffs including two new flavors. The light and refreshing collection is arriving in time to spice up sun-soaked summer days. The latest tastes of Hortus Gin are Sicilian Lemon & Lime, which deliver sweet and sour flavors through a full-strength gin, and Watermelon & Lime, which takes the form of a sweet and tangy liqueur. The new spirits work well on their own and as mixers.
DrinksTime Out Global

Two Moons Distillery launches a new calamansi gin

A gin and tonic with a squeeze of fresh calamansi or a gin calamansi spritzer is a refreshing sipper, so using this Southeast Asian citrus as one of the botanicals in gin makes perfect sense. Local microdistillery Two Moons is launching a calamansi-forward gin, and it is going to be the second instalment to their main portfolio line.
DrinksTime Out Global

A gin high tea by Juniperlooza is starting up soon

Australia's first gin festival, Juniperlooza, is hosting a gin high tea at riverside bar Pilgrim starting this Thursday, May 27. Each two-hour session will feature sweet and savoury treats, and guests can expect to sample four different cocktails, featuring or inspired by the flavours of well-loved tea varieties like Alchemy Chamomile Gin with pineapple, lemon and StrangeLove Soda, or warm Brookie's Slow Gin with apple and chai. There will be bottomless sparkling wine or tea, too.
Drinks425magazine.com

Cheers to Gin Cocktails With (and Without) Alcohol

While having a much-storied history dating back as far as the 11th century, gin is a spirit that’s seen a notable resurgence in recent years, with craft distillers and premium gin brands tripling over the last six years. This continued popularity creates more options, including these notable local sips to splash in a cocktail glass.
YogaGreatist

Taking a Moment for Mindfulness on World Meditation Day

As I settle into my seat to write this article, I take a deep, slow, breath. The sun’s rays are beginning to seep through the curtain, my cup of rooibos-ginger tea warms the palm of my left hand. I notice the slight kink between my shoulder blades. I remember to text a friend to confirm our walking date, resisting the urge to quickly pick up my phone. I note the smell of the jasmine-scented incense burning on my bookshelf, and the purr of my cat as he curls his tail around my right calf. I take another deep, slow, breath. And then I open my laptop.
RecipesPosted by
Cleveland.com

Recipes provide a world of possibilities when preparing chicken

Some people look at chicken and see something boring. Bland. Blah. I look at chicken and see a world of possibilities. I like chicken. I probably make it dozens of different ways. But over the years, five ways for making it have come to the fore, firmly establishing themselves as my favorite methods ever. These are five recipes that transform the humble chicken from the ordinary and everyday into a meal of transcendent perfection.
Drinksmarthastewart.com

Turmeric Gin and Tonics

In a cocktail shaker or Mason jar, combine lemon zest and juice, turmeric, ginger, gin, and 4 to 6 ice cubes. Seal lid tightly and shake vigorously for about 20 seconds. Strain (through a fine-mesh strainer, if using jar) into two ice-filled glasses. Top each with tonic to taste (4 to 5 ounces); serve.
Drinkstheluxuryeditor.com

Celebrate World Bee Day with Martin Miller’s Bee’s Knees Gin Cocktail

In celebration of World Bee Day on the 20th May 2021, Martin Miller’s Gin has created a brand new, bespoke, sustainable cocktail. Working alongside Bermondsey Street Bees, the brand will launch this exciting and delicious new tipple at a range of London’s top bars and restaurants on the big day.
Musicpilerats.com

When worlds collide: POND and Methyl Ethel interview each other

When it comes to the heavyweights of Perth's music space, POND and Methyl Ethel are two acts that instantly come to mind. They're acts that define the city's musical evolution and how it's perceived on an international scale; POND (led by the inimitable Nicholas Allbrook) and Methyl Ethel (the project of Jake Webb) carving out their respective lanes and watching how they alter and shape the country's music space in the process of doing so, with discographies that showcase their continued sense of evolution and growth within the indie, rock, pop and electronic worlds.
Drinkscadryskitchen.com

The perfect gin and tonic

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. Please see my Privacy Policy for more details. How do you make the perfect gin and tonic? It’s all about the details in this classic cocktail. To bring that summer drink to life, add fresh mint and a squeeze of lime.
Festivalmasterofmalt.com

Master of Malt Islay Festival 2021 Day 3: Bruichladdich

Master of Malt Islay Festival 2021 Day 3: Bruichladdich. For Day 3 of our Master of Malt Islay Festival 2021, we’re celebrating 20 years of the rebirth of Bruichladdich and looking in detail at its special Bruichladdich Laddie Origins Fèis Ìle 2021 bottling. We’re at Day 3 of our Master...