CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Scientists say humans have the capacity to live be 150-years-old

By Miles In The Morning, Jeff Miles, Rebekah Black, Alex Luckey
audacy.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe advancements in health and technology means humans now are living longer than ever before. Today, scientists and experts are even saying that humans have the capacity to live to be 150-years-old. In a study published in the journal Nature Communications, researchers determined...

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Scientists Just Learned What Can Scare a Killer Whale

Call them killer whales or call them orcas; either way, they’re one of the most fearsome creatures found in the ocean. Given their size and their demeanor, you’d expect there to be very few animals out there that can unsettle a killer whale — and you’d be correct. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any. And recently, researchers studying orcas off the coast of Iceland discovered something that changed the way they thought of killer whales.
WILDLIFE
althealthworks.com

Mysterious Honey Discovered That Kills All Bacteria Scientists Throw At It

The health benefits of raw, unprocessed honey are well known, but in Australia, scientists recently made a startling discovery – that one particular, obscure type of honey is capable of killing just about everything scientists throw at it, including some of the worst bacteria known to man. The findings were...
SCIENCE
deseret.com

Some people might be genetically resistant to COVID-19, new study says

Can you be genetically resistant to the novel coronavirus? A new paper suggests it is possible people might have the power to fight off COVID-19 because of their genetics. Researchers said in the paper — published in the medical journal Nature Immunology — there might be people who are resistant to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Longevity#Nature Communications#The Ny Post#New York Post
sciencenewsforstudents.org

Scientists Say: Magma and lava

Magma (noun, “MAG-muh”), Lava (noun, “LAH-vuh”) Both of these words describe molten rock. The difference is where that melted rock is located. Magma is molten rock deep underground. Much of Earth’s mantle is made of magma. That magma can rise up through Earth’s crust and erupt out of volcanoes. Molten rock that has reached Earth’s surface is called lava. Depending on its chemical composition, lava can be runny like syrup or so thick it barely flows at all. This molten material is still called lava once it has cooled and hardened. The solid rock is known as igneous rock. The formation of igneous rock is part of Earth’s rock cycle. In this cycle, plate tectonics, weathering and other processes continually transform Earth’s rocks from one type to another. The three types are igneous, sedimentary and metamorphic rock.
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

Billion-year-old fossil sheds light on origin of animals, scientists say

SHEFFIELD, England — In the Scottish Highlands, scientists have unearthed an extraordinary fossil that is at least one billion years old. It’s believed this rare discovery could be the “missing link” to the development of mammals. Researchers from the University of Sheffield and Boston College say the billion-year-old microfossil comprises...
WILDLIFE
fox5ny.com

Live to 130 years old? Study suggests it’s possible

If you’d like to live to be 130 years old, it turns out you don’t need to search for the legendary Fountain of Youth. According to a study published last month in the Royal Society Open Science Journal, it may be humanly possible. Researchers collected data on supercentenarians, people 110...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Longevity
sciencenewsforstudents.org

Scientists Say: Electron

Electron (noun, “Ee-LEK-trahn”) This is one of the three types of particles that make up an atom. The other two are protons and neutrons. Protons and neutrons form the center, or nucleus, of an atom. Electrons exist in a surrounding cloud. They swarm around the center of the atom. That’s because electrons have negative electric charge. That makes them attracted to the positively charged protons in the nucleus. Normally, atoms have the same number of electrons as protons. So the atoms are electrically neutral.
CHEMISTRY
The Independent

Infrared light therapy could help people living with dementia, scientists say

Infrared light therapy could potentially be used to help those living with dementia, researchers have said.A pilot study, led by Dr Paul Chazot of Durham University and GP Dr Gordon Dougal, used a helmet to beam the light into healthy volunteers’ brains. The results showed improvements in the memory, motor function and processing skills of the volunteers.As a result, the researchers believe that transcranial photobiomodulation therapy (PBM-T) could benefit people with dementia.Dr Chazot said: "While this is a pilot study and more research is needed, there are promising indications that therapy involving infrared light might also be beneficial for people...
SCIENCE
KTLA

Scientists say pig-to-human transplants come step closer with new test

Scientists temporarily attached a pig’s kidney to a human body and watched it begin to work, a small step in the decades-long quest to one day use animal organs for life-saving transplants. Pigs have been the most recent research focus to address the organ shortage, but among the hurdles: A sugar in pig cells, foreign […]
WILDLIFE
Andrei Tapalaga

100 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Was Discovered Intact

Nodosaur armor skin that was discovered in 2011 / Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller, AlbertaWikimedia Commons. Usually, when you read about an archeological discovery you expect to see the bones of a dinosaur, but not the intact corpse. What you see in the image above is a nodosaur fossil and the most pristine dinosaur fossil discovered to date. Within the very thick and petrified skin of the dinosaur are also all the bones intact. Paleontologists were sure that they will never see dinosaurs in such good conditions and yet this discovery came as the biggest surprise in the last 150 years of paleontology.
Science News

50 years ago, X-rays revealed what ancient Egyptians kept under wraps

Probing pharaohs with X-rays — Science News, October 9, 1971. The 29 mummies of pharaohs and queens were examined without disturbing their present positions.… [Researchers using portable X-ray equipment] found evidence of rheumatoid inflammation of the vertebrae of Amenophis II, ruler of Egypt from 1436 to 1413 B.C…. [A queen] was buried with what was thought to be her mummified infant. But radiography of the object confirmed its identification as a mummified adolescent baboon.
SCIENCE
Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
HEALTH
ScienceAlert

For The First Time Ever, Evidence of Ancient Life Was Discovered Inside a Ruby

A ruby that formed in Earth's crust 2.5 billion years ago encases evidence for early life, wriggling around in the planet's mud. Trapped within the precious stone, geologists have identified residue of a form of pure carbon called graphite that, they say, is most likely biological in origin, the remains of some ancient microorganism from the time before multicellular life emerged on Earth. "The graphite inside this ruby is really unique. It's the first time we've seen evidence of ancient life in ruby-bearing rocks," said geologist Chris Yakymchuk of the University of Waterloo in Canada. "The presence of graphite also gives us more...
SCIENCE
earth.com

Dogs lived with humans in Central America 12,000 years ago

In 1978, archaeologists found bone remains from the Late Pleistocene in the city of Nacaome in Costa Rica. During the 1990s, excavations revealed the remains of a giant horse, a glyptodon (a large armadillo), a mastodon (an ancestor of the elephants), and a jawbone of what was initially thought to be a coyote skull. However, a team of Latin American scientists recently re-analyzed the jawbone and argued that the fossilized teeth appear to be more similar to a dog’s rather than a coyote’s.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy