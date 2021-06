LORD, WE PRAISE YOU AND THANK YOU BECAUSE YOUR BLOOD HAS WASHED OUR SINS AWAY. AMEN. If all the things you ever said were written in a book and all your thoughts were on display so all could take a look. I guess there’s not a living soul, who wouldn’t hang his head and feel ashamed before The Lord and wish that he were dead. Well, there is a record book I’m told with every deed and word written in it. It even keeps the records of our thoughts that can’t be heard the good, the bad and every sin. For nothing has been missed. It makes me feel ashamed to think about what’s on my list. And yet the pages of my past shall never condemn me. For Jesus nailed them to His cross, one day at Calvary. I now stand in Him complete, redeemed from sin and strife. You see, with His blood, He wrote my name down in the book of life.