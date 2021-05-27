Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields: ‘We wanted to sound like a band killing their songs’

The Guardian
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn early 1988, My Bloody Valentine decided that they were, as their de facto leader, Kevin Shields, puts it today, “finished”. You can see how they might have come to that conclusion. They had started life in the early 80s as a Dublin post-punk band, relocated to Berlin at the suggestion of the Virgin Prunes’ Gavin Friday and become a gothy proposition inspired by the Birthday Party and the Cramps, then moved to London and transformed into what Shields calls “a conceptual band”, their childlike record sleeves concealing songs about necrophilia and incest.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Shields
Person
Nancy Sinatra
Person
Jesus
Person
Robert Smith
Person
Lee Hazlewood
Person
Brian Eno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Dance Music#Pop Music#Sound Of Music#Folk Music#Beautiful Music#The Birthday Party#Creation Records#Virgin Prunes#Vocals#Indie Legend#The Beatles#Primal Scream#Bands#Fuck#Mockingly Called Shoegaze#Film Soundtracks#Hip Hop#Remixes#Style
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
Rock MusicMusicRadar.com

My Bloody Valentine's Kevin Shields says a butcher chased his sister with a cleaver during an epic live performance of You Made Me Realise

No band has harnessed the three-dimensional magic of volume quite like My Bloody Valentine. Kevin Shields' carefully curated pedalboard has assumed sacred significance among the alt-rock cognoscenti, with MBV's adventures in sound inspiring generations of shoegaze, drone and other noise-rock artists. But Kevin Shields has never made a secret of...
Musiclive4ever.uk.com

My Bloody Valentine re-releases dominate latest UK Record Store Chart

The My Bloody Valentine back catalogue has been refreshed after the band signed a deal with Domino. The physical re-releases which were announced with the news that My Bloody Valentine had signed with Domino Records and made their music available on digital streaming services for the first time back in March have proved popular at the UK’s independent record shops this week.
Music959theriver.com

Songs That Bands Refuse To Play Live

Ever go to a concert and leave disappointed because the band didn’t play your favorite song?. The folks at Ultimate Classic Rock listed a few examples of artists that refused to play their biggest hits live. -AC/DC won’t play “Long Way To The Top” out of respect for late lead...
MusicPosted by
Z94

Sleeping With Sirens’ New Song ‘Bloody Knuckles’ Is a Pop-Enthused Banger

Sleeping With Sirens have released an anthemic new track, "Bloody Knuckles," marking the first original new song from the post-hardcore group to be released this year. The band maximizes their use of the brief three-and-a-half-minute runtime, engaging in a playful tug of war between bouncing pop, textured modern electronic elements and seething heaviness that lies beneath it all and bubbles up to work both in harmony with the hookier aspect of "Bloody Knuckles" and to add a defined edge.
Musicguitar.com

Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes, Enter Shikari and Bullet For My Valentine to headline Download Festival’s Pilot event

Download Festival’s Pilot event, a 10,000-capacity festival that required attendees to test negative for COVID-19 before entry, has announced its lineup. Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes, Enter Shikari and Bullet For My Valentine will headline on each respective day, with other attending artists including Conjurer, Loathe, Neck Deep and Massive Wagons.
Rock Musicguitar.com

Wolf Alice – Blue Weekend review: the inventive guitar band continue to find new ways to grow​

After winning the 2018 Mercury Prize for Visions Of A Life and touring with Foo Fighters, Queens Of The Stone Age and Liam Gallagher, Wolf Alice embarked on a six-month hiatus to recuperate and plan their next move. Blue Weekend, the band’s third album, suggests the hard-earned break was time well spent. Bigger, smarter, its soaring dynamics more deftly crafted, it’s another stride forward for the London quartet.
MusicStereogum

John Mayer’s New Song Sounds Like The War On Drugs

This summer, John Mayer, the guy whose debut album Room For Squares turns 20 tomorrow, is getting ready to release a new album called Sob Rock. On Twitter, Mayer has described his new LP’s genre as “I miss you rock” and “relaxed fit” rock. It’s pretty clear from the whole presentation that he’s specifically going for the same vibe as the Sharper Image rock of the mid-’80s, the stuff that’s recently been showing up in our Number Ones column: Dire Straits, Cutting Crew, Mr. Mister, maybe Bruce Hornsby, possibly Ricard Marx. Mayer is nailing that whole aesthetic, but he’s not the only person who’s been digging into that stuff lately. And so the paradoxical effect is that Mayer’s new song sounds a whole lot like the War On Drugs.
MusicThe Quietus

Gary Numan

Numan Prime returns with his nineteenth album, a reliably impressive package, finds Marc Burrows. There are two Gary Numans. First there’s what you would call the ‘canon’ Numan. This is the popular imagination Gary. Canon Numan has a career comprising precisely two songs – ‘Are ‘Friends’ Electric?’ and ‘Cars’ – and two facts: that he once voted Tory and has a pilot’s licence.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Why Siouxsie And The Banshees’ ‘Juju’ Casts Such A Potent Spell

Siouxsie And The Banshees’ fourth album, 1981’s Juju, remains the chameleonic post-punk outfit’s landmark release. Dark, sexy, and enticing, it peaked at No.7 on a four-month UK Top 40 chart run, attracted reams of critical acclaim, and cemented its creators’ reputation as one of the most exhilarating and distinctive rock acts of the early 80s.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Air’s Nicolas Godin Shares New Song With We Are KING: Listen

Air’s Nicolas Godin has enlisted We Are KING for a new song. “Another Side” appears on the forthcoming expanded edition of Godin’s second solo LP Concrete and Glass. The deluxe version arrives June 25 via Because. Listen to “Another Side” below. Concrete and Glass: Expanded Edition includes six bonus tracks...
MusicThe Oakland Press

New Music: Billy Gibbons, Crowded House, B.I., Liz Phair, more...

Checking out this week's new music releases... B.I., "Waterfall" (131/Dreamus): The former iKON member releases his first solo album, co-writing all 12 tracks and joined by fellow K-pop star Lee Hi and rapper Tablo. Crowded House, "Dreamers Are Waiting" (BMG): The New Zealand group's first new album in 11 years...
Rock Musicloudersound.com

Thin Lizzy: Nightlife - Album Of The Week Club review

We check over 130 million products every day for the best prices. Nightlife was the first Thin Lizzy album to feature the twin-guitar attack that the band were later known for, from new recruits Scott Gorham, a skinny, American who narrowly escaped a tenure in Supertramp, and Brian Robertson, a fresh-faced teen from Scotland.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Y&T Bassist AARON LEIGH To Release 'Live For Today' Solo Single

Following in the footsteps of his debut EP, which successfully visited his earliest musical influences, Aaron Leigh's recent groundswell of original solo material continues with the upcoming release of the driving, straight-forward single "Live For Today". Featuring blistering lead guitar stabs from TESLA's Frank Hannon, this uptempo gem is more indicative of Leigh's work as bassist with legendary Bay Area rockers Y&T, whom he joined in 2016.
Musicloudersound.com

71 reasons why 1971 was the greatest year in rock music history

In 2016, author and broadcaster David Hepworth published 1971 – Never a Dull Moment: Rock's Golden Year, a book that made the case for that year being the most important in music's long and illustrious history. 1971 was, said Hepworth, "the most febrile and creative time in the entire history...
Musiclistverse.com

10 Rock Songs That Shook The World

Rock ‘n’ roll makes the world go ‘round. Rock music has its own ‘personality’ and fans see it as the superior genre. It is also no secret that rock ‘n’ roll has influenced society in a way no other genre of music has. On this list are just some of the many rock songs that shook the world at one point in history. — 10 “Helter Skelter” – The Beatles.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

BLACK SABBATH Touring Drummer TOMMY CLUFETOS: OZZY OSBOURNE Is 'The Greatest Frontman I've Ever Worked For'

In a new interview with Jeff Gaudiosi of MisplacedStraws.com, Tommy Clufetos talked about what it was like to step in for original BLACK SABBATH drummer Bill Ward on the legendary heavy metal band's final tour. He said: "To be honest, I've done it so many times where I'm coming in — I've always come in after somebody. That was a higher level of that. But knowing that I've replaced a name drummer every time I've come in, and eventually, I'm kind of maybe possibly this much of a name drummer now, even though I pride myself on trying to stay under the radar, I was prepared for that situation. And I understand that BLACK SABBATH is Ozzy [Osbourne], Tony [Iommi], Geezer [Butler], Bill Ward; I get that there's four parts to that, and I feel that I went in respecting that. And I know that you've got three guys that I was playing with, there's three leaders. Ozzy knew me; he had my trust. And I had to earn Tony's trust. I had to earn Geezer's trust. And I don't do that through saying, 'I'm your guy,' I do that through going in every day and knowing every song. And that's how you earn people's trust. So I think I won them over that way. And I think going and playing the gigs, I won the people over that way. There's always going to be naysayers, and that's part of the business, but my goal was to go out there and kick ass every day. And I can bet that nobody walked out of the show unhappy. So that's the only thing I can do, is do my best playing drums and just go through it. If I didn't do it, somebody else would have."