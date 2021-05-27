Terry Silver and His Ponytail Return In New Teaser for Cobra Kai Season 4
Now we know for sure who Kreese called at the end of Season 3: Terry Silver, who was the main antagonist in "The Karate Kid Part III." The EPs of Cobra Kai released a statement with the new teaser reading, "Since the beginning of the series, we’ve been carefully orchestrating the right moment to unleash Cobra Kai dojo co-founder Terry Silver back into the universe. That moment is now. We can't wait for the whole world to experience Thomas Ian Griffith’s majestic return to the franchise."toofab.com