There are a lot of things we don't know about stock market crashes. For instance, we'll never be able to pinpoint when they'll begin, how long they'll last, how steep the decline will be, or -- in many cases -- what'll be the catalyst that sends the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI), and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) lower.