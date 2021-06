SEATTLE and CAMBRIDGE, England, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eliem Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems, announced the closing of a $60 million Series B financing. The financing round was led by Intermediate Capital Group (ICG) and RA Capital Management and included participation from Access Biotechnology, Samlyn Capital, Acorn Bioventures and LifeArc. Eliem plans to use the proceeds to advance its two lead clinical-stage product candidates, ETX-810 and ETX-155, through topline data across four different indications in patients with chronic pain, depressive disorders, and epilepsy, as well as to advance its two preclinical-stage programs to selection of clinical development candidates.