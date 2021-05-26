Library returns to pre-pandemic hours

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Library returned to its regular, pre-pandemic hours of operation last week allowing patrons to spend more time utilizing the library’s resources. After initially shutting down in March of last year, the library has operated on a half day schedule since late July of last...
Star News Group publishes two weekly paid newspapers — The Coast Star, published every Thursday, and The Ocean Star, published each Friday. Both papers are available by mailed subscription and are also sold on the newsstand. The single-copy price for The Coast Star and The Ocean Star is $1.00.
The history of The Coast Star is one of consistency. The newspaper has been located at its current location, 13 Broad Street, Manasquan, since 1909, and has served the southern Monmouth County area since 1877. The paper currently has a weekly paid circulation of 11,530 copies.
The Ocean Star, located at 421 River Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, was launched in 1998 and serves the northern Ocean County area. In 2017, coverage of Brick Township was added, giving The Ocean Star a total current circulation of 6,998.
Starnewsgroup.com, launched initially in March 2007, and completely re-designed in March 2017, combined the previous web sites for each of these publications into one local news source for The Coast Star and The Ocean Star readers. The extensive news coverage found each week on the pages of these two newspapers, is now also found online in interactive e-Editions at starnewsgroup.com.
Additional news updates on local happenings occur daily on starnewsgroup.com — your source for all the latest, local news in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Our latest news headlines are also available via the Apple News app on all iOS devices, and as an Alexa Flash Briefing for the Amazon Echo and Echo Dot.
In 2014, Star News Group purchased Night & Day Magazine, a free publication that publishes once a month in January, February and March, twice a month in May, June, July and August, and also once a month in September, October, November and December.
Night & Day Magazine focuses on entertainment in Monmouth and Ocean counties including features, dining, art, nightlife, day trips, music and shopping. 20,000 copies of each issue are distributed at over 600 locations.
For more information about Night & Day Magazine, please visit ndmag.com.
WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Committee voted unanimously on Wednesday to adopt an ordinance banning the commercial sale, production and cultivation of marijuana within in the township’s borders. The ordinance repeals and replaces a similar ordinance that the township had passed in 2018, but had to be replaced due...
MONMOUTH COUNTY- Despite the wet forecast for Memorial Day Weekend, Gov. Phil Murphy and state health officials are hoping that the weather does not dampen expectations at pop-up vaccination clinics along the shore in Monmouth County. The governor visited Asbury Park on Friday ahead of a plan to have pop-up...
WALL TOWNSHIP — Wall Township’s annual Memorial Day ceremony at the municipal complex returns this year, after going virtual last year, to honor those who have died serving our country in the military. At 10 a.m. on Memorial Day [Monday, May 31], locals are invited to the amphitheatre in the...
POINT PLEASANT — Ocean Road Elementary School commemorated No Child Left Inside Day on May 21 with a slew of activities ranging from sidewalk chalk, yoga, a bubble show and the unveiling of a new mural in the garden area. “This has been a tradition since 2010 and we were...
MANASQUAN — The Osprey will welcome patrons through its doors this Memorial Day weekend, for the first time after the coronavirus kept it closed last summer, breaking a 74-year tradition for the popular nightclub. “We hope that we’re going to have a better 75th anniversary year,” said Diane Marcks, who...
Sara [Sally] M. Brown, 92, of Brielle, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Ocean Medical Center, with her family by her side. Sally was born and raised in Orange. She graduated from Immaculate Conception High School, Montclair. After high school, Sally worked as a secretary on Wall Street prior to.
POINT PLEASANT — Crest Pointe Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center recently partnered with Mary’s Table, a ministry of St. Mary’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Point Pleasant Beach, to help in feeding more than 300 area residents in need. According to a release, the effort was part of the skilled nursing facility’s...
BELMAR — The borough council introduced a $1.5 million bond ordinance on Tuesday night, with the hope of purchasing the former Belmar First Aid Squad headquarters. Ordinance 2021-11, which was introduced by unanimous consent, would make the funds available for the borough to attempt to acquire the half-acre property that formerly housed the BFAS, which ceased to exist on April 1. The ordinance still must have a public hearing and vote on final adoption. The next borough council meeting is scheduled for June 1.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach borough council plans to amend the municipality’s beach rules and regulations once again, this time with the blessing of Jenkinson’s Boardwalk. The borough introduced an ordinance during its May 18 council meeting that will change beach operation hours and limits and more,...
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough held a public hearing on the proposed 2021 municipal budget during its council meeting May 18. Members are awaiting budgetary approval from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, who are backed up according to Borough Administrator Christine Riehl. Once the budget is approved by the DCA, the borough can add the budget to an agenda as a resolution for adoption.
BAY HEAD — Borough leaders have provided an update on a number of projects that are ongoing or planned in the community. During its May 3 meeting, the Bay Head borough council awarded a $51,700 professional services contract to O’Donnell Stanton & Associates to provide surveying, engineering, design, bidding, construction and inspection services for the Lake Avenue and Maple Drive improvement project.
POINT PLEASANT — Borough officials are addressing the status of roadwork projects scheduled to start this spring and be completed by the fall of 2021. During its meeting May 10, the Point Pleasant Borough Council awarded a contract for the 2021 New Jersey Department of Transportation [NJDOT] Old Drift Road Reconstruction Project to S&G Paving, Inc. for $373,274.70. A total of six bids were received for the project.
Joseph McGadey, Jr., 49, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Born in Perth Amboy and raised in Hillside before moving to Manasquan at the age of 13. Joseph was a Master Plumber and owned and operated his own plumbing business, Joe Plumber in Manasquan where many people knew him.
POINT PLEASANT — Festivities long anticipated by community members are hitting the calendar for this fall as restrictions surrounding the novel coronavirus pandemic begin to ease throughout the state. “The Point Pleasant Chamber is excited to announce Borough Fall Fest, which will take place on Sept. 25, 2021 from 11...
POINT PLEASANT — Borough officials are gearing up for an exciting summer season full of events and recreational activities for families and community members of all ages to enjoy. “Our community prides itself on having an abundance of activities and last year left a big hole in our lives,” Mayor...
One of Wall Township’s oldest businesses will be closing its doors this weekend after 50 years of operation. The iconic Lanes at Sea Girt Bowling Alley has been a Monmouth County staple since the 1960s. But the COVID-19 pandemic was just too much for it to bear. “I’ve been coming...
MANASQUAN — The borough has announced that it will host its annual townwide garage sale this weekend. The event will be held on Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., rain or shine. Those who would like to participate in the garage sale must...
BRIELLE — Brielle’s annual Arbor Day ceremony was held Friday morning, May 7, outside borough hall at 601 Union Lane. A recently planted Kentucky coffeetree was dedicated as a memorial to Robert McArthur, who had a 30-year career with the borough’s Public Works Department, serving as director for 10 years. Mr. McArthur died on March 12, 2020.
It wasn't long ago that many of us were laughing at the Rt. 35 ShopRite and Dunkin' feud. It was hilarious and totally ridiculous all at the same time. I had a blast writing that March 31st article and I greatly appreciate the positive feedback from many of you! So what now? What's going on? It's been over a month since I wrote that article so I think it's time you get a much-needed Rt. 35 update...
BRADLEY BEACH — A concern over a lack of parking on Main Street this summer has caused the borough to unveil an updated proposal bolstering parking spaces in the borough’s central business district. The plan would delineate 66 parking spaces on Second and Third avenues along a triangular-shaped island between...