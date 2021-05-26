On Memorial Day, a ceremony open to the public

WALL TOWNSHIP — Wall Township’s annual Memorial Day ceremony at the municipal complex returns this year, after going virtual last year, to honor those who have died serving our country in the military. At 10 a.m. on Memorial Day [Monday, May 31], locals are invited to the amphitheatre in the...
MONMOUTH COUNTY- Despite the wet forecast for Memorial Day Weekend, Gov. Phil Murphy and state health officials are hoping that the weather does not dampen expectations at pop-up vaccination clinics along the shore in Monmouth County. The governor visited Asbury Park on Friday ahead of a plan to have pop-up...
WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Committee voted unanimously on Wednesday to adopt an ordinance banning the commercial sale, production and cultivation of marijuana within in the township’s borders. The ordinance repeals and replaces a similar ordinance that the township had passed in 2018, but had to be replaced due...
WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Library returned to its regular, pre-pandemic hours of operation last week allowing patrons to spend more time utilizing the library’s resources. After initially shutting down in March of last year, the library has operated on a half day schedule since late July of last...
Patricia Allen, 91, of Avon-By-The-Sea, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Patricia was born in Orange and lived in Fanwood, before moving to Avon 25 years ago. She was a parishioner of Saint Theresa of Calcutta Parish, Saint Elizabeth’s Church in Avon. She was raised in Maplewood and.
Sara [Sally] M. Brown, 92, of Brielle, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Ocean Medical Center, with her family by her side. Sally was born and raised in Orange. She graduated from Immaculate Conception High School, Montclair. After high school, Sally worked as a secretary on Wall Street prior to.
WALL TOWNSHIP — The Jersey Shore Chamber of Commerce’s [JSCC] Summer Kickoff event will start its season with a trolley tour of Wall Township, sponsored by Puharic and Associates Insurance and Risk Managers, on Friday, May 28. A trolley with 35 good-will ambassadors will visit chamber member restaurant locations, including...
BELMAR — The borough council introduced a $1.5 million bond ordinance on Tuesday night, with the hope of purchasing the former Belmar First Aid Squad headquarters. Ordinance 2021-11, which was introduced by unanimous consent, would make the funds available for the borough to attempt to acquire the half-acre property that formerly housed the BFAS, which ceased to exist on April 1. The ordinance still must have a public hearing and vote on final adoption. The next borough council meeting is scheduled for June 1.
POINT PLEASANT — Borough officials are addressing the status of roadwork projects scheduled to start this spring and be completed by the fall of 2021. During its meeting May 10, the Point Pleasant Borough Council awarded a contract for the 2021 New Jersey Department of Transportation [NJDOT] Old Drift Road Reconstruction Project to S&G Paving, Inc. for $373,274.70. A total of six bids were received for the project.
BAY HEAD — Borough leaders have provided an update on a number of projects that are ongoing or planned in the community. During its May 3 meeting, the Bay Head borough council awarded a $51,700 professional services contract to O’Donnell Stanton & Associates to provide surveying, engineering, design, bidding, construction and inspection services for the Lake Avenue and Maple Drive improvement project.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough held a public hearing on the proposed 2021 municipal budget during its council meeting May 18. Members are awaiting budgetary approval from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, who are backed up according to Borough Administrator Christine Riehl. Once the budget is approved by the DCA, the borough can add the budget to an agenda as a resolution for adoption.
POINT PLEASANT — Crest Pointe Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center recently partnered with Mary’s Table, a ministry of St. Mary’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Point Pleasant Beach, to help in feeding more than 300 area residents in need. According to a release, the effort was part of the skilled nursing facility’s...
POINT PLEASANT — Local leaders at the municipal and school district level are voicing their opinions on recent statements made by Gov. Phil Murphy regarding the wearing of masks and in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year. Last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced they felt it...
WALL TOWNSHIP — The Historic Village at Allaire’s monthly flea market chalked up another success on Saturday, when hundreds of visitors strolled through a sundrenched field in search of antique and handmade treasures. The open-air market, which kicked off its 2021 season in March, averages 100 vendors per month, according...
Joseph McGadey, Jr., 49, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Born in Perth Amboy and raised in Hillside before moving to Manasquan at the age of 13. Joseph was a Master Plumber and owned and operated his own plumbing business, Joe Plumber in Manasquan where many people knew him.
WALL TOWNSHIP — Wall Township Public Schools will not return to full-day in-person instruction before the current school term ends in June, Superintendent Tracy Handerhan announced on Saturday. In a letter to families, Ms. Handerhan said that students will remain either in their half-day in-person program or their fully remote...
BRIELLE — Brielle’s annual Arbor Day ceremony was held Friday morning, May 7, outside borough hall at 601 Union Lane. A recently planted Kentucky coffeetree was dedicated as a memorial to Robert McArthur, who had a 30-year career with the borough’s Public Works Department, serving as director for 10 years. Mr. McArthur died on March 12, 2020.
One of Wall Township’s oldest businesses will be closing its doors this weekend after 50 years of operation. The iconic Lanes at Sea Girt Bowling Alley has been a Monmouth County staple since the 1960s. But the COVID-19 pandemic was just too much for it to bear. “I’ve been coming...
POINT PLEASANT — Applicant Northstar Capital LLC came before the borough’s zoning board of adjustment on Wednesday, to seek approvals to construct a three-story residential apartment building with 16 units and 32 parking spaces on Arnold Avenue. “The applicant is here this evening seeking preliminary and final major site plan...
POINT PLEASANT — Borough officials are gearing up for an exciting summer season full of events and recreational activities for families and community members of all ages to enjoy. “Our community prides itself on having an abundance of activities and last year left a big hole in our lives,” Mayor...
POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Borough Council adopted the municipal budget for 2021 on Monday evening, which will see taxes increase approximately $15 for the year for the owner of an average assessed home. “In my six years as borough administrator, this was by far our most difficult budget....