Los Feliz sign.Thomas Hawk is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0. Los Feliz isn't always considered one of the go-to neighborhoods for celebrities, but that doesn't mean that they don't live there. They certainly do reside in this centrally located area of Los Angeles because it boasts a hip, eclectic and funky vibe when it comes to its shops and restaurants. For fans of the Disney empire, they know this was the birthplace of Mickey Mouse because Walt Disney, and his brother Roy, made all of their dreams come true in this sector of LA. If that isn't enough Los Feliz love, the entrance to California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort features Buena Vista Street and is reminiscent of the neighborhood in the 1920s and 1930s.