Memorial Day weekend to kick off summer season at the Osprey
By Hope Patti
Posted by
Star News Group
3 days ago
MANASQUAN — The Osprey will welcome patrons through its doors this Memorial Day weekend, for the first time after the coronavirus kept it closed last summer, breaking a 74-year tradition for the popular nightclub. “We hope that we’re going to have a better 75th anniversary year,” said Diane Marcks, who...
BRADLEY BEACH — Residents and visitors hit Riley Park on Saturday for a fun-filled afternoon of shopping, browsing and live music during the Spring Pop Up Craft Market hosted by the Bradley Beach Business Community Alliance. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., visitors relaxed in Riley Park, all while shopping...
WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Library returned to its regular, pre-pandemic hours of operation last week allowing patrons to spend more time utilizing the library’s resources. After initially shutting down in March of last year, the library has operated on a half day schedule since late July of last...
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Point Pleasant Beach had its first taste of summer this weekend as the community came out for a bit of shopping and mingling at the second annual Home Grown Fair in the Borden’s Parking Lot, getting back to a sense of normalcy to start the summer.
WALL TOWNSHIP — Wall Township’s annual Memorial Day ceremony at the municipal complex returns this year, after going virtual last year, to honor those who have died serving our country in the military. At 10 a.m. on Memorial Day [Monday, May 31], locals are invited to the amphitheatre in the...
WALL TOWNSHIP — The Jersey Shore Chamber of Commerce’s [JSCC] Summer Kickoff event will start its season with a trolley tour of Wall Township, sponsored by Puharic and Associates Insurance and Risk Managers, on Friday, May 28. A trolley with 35 good-will ambassadors will visit chamber member restaurant locations, including...
POINT PLEASANT — Crest Pointe Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center recently partnered with Mary’s Table, a ministry of St. Mary’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Point Pleasant Beach, to help in feeding more than 300 area residents in need. According to a release, the effort was part of the skilled nursing facility’s...
BELMAR — Belmar’s beachfront took a step into the future on Tuesday with the announcement that the borough has entered into an agreement with the tech company WRSTBND to enable digital purchases of beach badges this summer. The borough, which switched to cash online during the 2019 beach season after...
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP- If you want a free glass of wine, a dinner with Gov. Phil Murphy or a free pass to state parks in New Jersey this summer, you will need to get vaccinated. Speaking from Island Beach State Park in Berkeley Township, the governor announced three new initiatives in the hopes of encouraging residents to get a coronavirus vaccine as the state nears its goal of vaccinating 4.7 million individuals by July 1. As of Wednesday, 3.9 million individuals have been fully vaccinated.
Let's rock — at the movies. It's Bon Jovi at more than 400 drive-in theaters, outdoor venues and movie theaters across North America on Saturday, May 22. The band will play the classics as they were filmed on April 29 at the Paramount Theatre on the boardwalk in Asbury Park. A handful of fans and curious passers-by asked security guards and techs around the Paramount about what was going on inside at the theater that day. A street full of production trucks on Ocean Avenue was a hint it was something big.
We like to think Monmouth & Ocean Counties are the jewels of the Garden State. And we are right. But sometimes national publicity about New Jersey tends to sell us short and pay way too much attention to other parts of the state. We love our fellow New Jersey residents...
Hurley, a surfing apparel and lifestyle brand, has opened its first shop in New Jersey. The store is in a new 2,500-square-foot building, according to the Asbury Park Press, at the corner of Main St. and Fourth Ave. Hurley told The Asbury Park Press it was looking to open in...
Joseph McGadey, Jr., 49, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Born in Perth Amboy and raised in Hillside before moving to Manasquan at the age of 13. Joseph was a Master Plumber and owned and operated his own plumbing business, Joe Plumber in Manasquan where many people knew him.
WALL TOWNSHIP — The Historic Village at Allaire’s monthly flea market chalked up another success on Saturday, when hundreds of visitors strolled through a sundrenched field in search of antique and handmade treasures. The open-air market, which kicked off its 2021 season in March, averages 100 vendors per month, according...
POINT PLEASANT — Borough officials are gearing up for an exciting summer season full of events and recreational activities for families and community members of all ages to enjoy. “Our community prides itself on having an abundance of activities and last year left a big hole in our lives,” Mayor...
If you walk to the north end of the boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach and look across the inlet, you've found Manasquan. The borough's population booms in the summer, and there's so much to do in its 2.5 square miles. A day at the beach: What to do in Asbury...
MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Elementary School drama club took to the stage last week for the school’s first live production in two years. Over the course of four days, family, friends and the school community filled the elementary’s school cafetorium to watch the sixth, seventh and eighth grade cast’s production of “Mary Poppins Jr.”
MANASQUAN — During Tuesday night’s board of education meeting, district principals took a moment to discuss the return of traditional end-of-year activities and celebrations at the high school and elementary school. “It’s very nice to see some of our traditional, annual types of programs and events coming back,” K-4 principal,...
SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The long-awaited tree-replacement project at Joseph E. Robertson Park on Allaire Road got underway on Monday. The plan calls for planting 200 new trees – a perimeter of evergreen trees to buffer adjoining neighborhoods, as well as east and west groves of shade trees and ornamentals.
It's a paradise waiting for some wonderful summer memories. Right on the Manasquan River, this is an unbelievable house. Luxury in your wildest dreams in Pt. Pleasant at a cool price tag of $5,500,000, according to zillow.com. 805 Long Port Ln., Pt. Pleasant Beach. Did you ever think of yourself...
Holly Karen Peterson, 74, born in Newark, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at her Manasquan home of 40 years surrounded by her family. Holly truly made the world a better place simply by being in it. Her presence would lighten up a room. It was her glow, her smile, her gentle.