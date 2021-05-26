Township’s hands are tied over delay of new crosswalk
By Patrick Reilly
Posted by
Star News Group
5 days ago
WALL TOWNSHIP — The new West Belmar Super Saker ShopRite is open for business, but one related township item has yet to be completed: a new crosswalk at the intersection of Route 35 and 18th Ave., where the store is located. According to township administrator Jeff Bertrand, the township is...
Star News Group publishes two weekly paid newspapers — The Coast Star, published every Thursday, and The Ocean Star, published each Friday. Both papers are available by mailed subscription and are also sold on the newsstand. The single-copy price for The Coast Star and The Ocean Star is $1.00.
The history of The Coast Star is one of consistency. The newspaper has been located at its current location, 13 Broad Street, Manasquan, since 1909, and has served the southern Monmouth County area since 1877. The paper currently has a weekly paid circulation of 11,530 copies.
The Ocean Star, located at 421 River Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, was launched in 1998 and serves the northern Ocean County area. In 2017, coverage of Brick Township was added, giving The Ocean Star a total current circulation of 6,998.
Starnewsgroup.com, launched initially in March 2007, and completely re-designed in March 2017, combined the previous web sites for each of these publications into one local news source for The Coast Star and The Ocean Star readers. The extensive news coverage found each week on the pages of these two newspapers, is now also found online in interactive e-Editions at starnewsgroup.com.
Additional news updates on local happenings occur daily on starnewsgroup.com — your source for all the latest, local news in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Our latest news headlines are also available via the Apple News app on all iOS devices, and as an Alexa Flash Briefing for the Amazon Echo and Echo Dot.
In 2014, Star News Group purchased Night & Day Magazine, a free publication that publishes once a month in January, February and March, twice a month in May, June, July and August, and also once a month in September, October, November and December.
Night & Day Magazine focuses on entertainment in Monmouth and Ocean counties including features, dining, art, nightlife, day trips, music and shopping. 20,000 copies of each issue are distributed at over 600 locations.
For more information about Night & Day Magazine, please visit ndmag.com.
WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Committee voted unanimously on Wednesday to adopt an ordinance banning the commercial sale, production and cultivation of marijuana within in the township’s borders. The ordinance repeals and replaces a similar ordinance that the township had passed in 2018, but had to be replaced due...
WALL TOWNSHIP — Wall Township’s annual Memorial Day ceremony at the municipal complex returns this year, after going virtual last year, to honor those who have died serving our country in the military. At 10 a.m. on Memorial Day [Monday, May 31], locals are invited to the amphitheatre in the...
MONMOUTH COUNTY- Despite the wet forecast for Memorial Day Weekend, Gov. Phil Murphy and state health officials are hoping that the weather does not dampen expectations at pop-up vaccination clinics along the shore in Monmouth County. The governor visited Asbury Park on Friday ahead of a plan to have pop-up...
BAY HEAD — Borough leaders have provided an update on a number of projects that are ongoing or planned in the community. During its May 3 meeting, the Bay Head borough council awarded a $51,700 professional services contract to O’Donnell Stanton & Associates to provide surveying, engineering, design, bidding, construction and inspection services for the Lake Avenue and Maple Drive improvement project.
POINT PLEASANT — Borough officials are addressing the status of roadwork projects scheduled to start this spring and be completed by the fall of 2021. During its meeting May 10, the Point Pleasant Borough Council awarded a contract for the 2021 New Jersey Department of Transportation [NJDOT] Old Drift Road Reconstruction Project to S&G Paving, Inc. for $373,274.70. A total of six bids were received for the project.
BELMAR — The borough council introduced a $1.5 million bond ordinance on Tuesday night, with the hope of purchasing the former Belmar First Aid Squad headquarters. Ordinance 2021-11, which was introduced by unanimous consent, would make the funds available for the borough to attempt to acquire the half-acre property that formerly housed the BFAS, which ceased to exist on April 1. The ordinance still must have a public hearing and vote on final adoption. The next borough council meeting is scheduled for June 1.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach borough council plans to amend the municipality’s beach rules and regulations once again, this time with the blessing of Jenkinson’s Boardwalk. The borough introduced an ordinance during its May 18 council meeting that will change beach operation hours and limits and more,...
WALL TOWNSHIP — The Jersey Shore Chamber of Commerce’s [JSCC] Summer Kickoff event will start its season with a trolley tour of Wall Township, sponsored by Puharic and Associates Insurance and Risk Managers, on Friday, May 28. A trolley with 35 good-will ambassadors will visit chamber member restaurant locations, including...
Lightly and bow down to them, but in case the judge rules in their favor, which they do have the law on their side, we want to put this ordinance in place so then we can control the aesthetics and what gets put in our town,” the mayor said, adding that Verizon “has a good chance of prevailing.”
POINT PLEASANT — Local leaders at the municipal and school district level are voicing their opinions on recent statements made by Gov. Phil Murphy regarding the wearing of masks and in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year. Last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced they felt it...
FREEHOLD — Several borough residents were displaced Sunday afternoon after a fire broke out in the wall of their Marcy Street home, the fire chief said. The fire was first reported at 12:01 p.m., and the Monmouth County Fire Marshal's office has begun investigating the cause, Freehold Borough Fire Chief Stephen Sheehan said.
The Monmouth County Fire Marshal's Office, Marlboro Fire Prevention Bureau and Marlboro Police are investigating the cause of a fire that burned through a building in the Millponds Condominium Development on Yorkshire Place Saturday afternoon. Marlboro Police said that as of today, the fire doesn't seem to be suspicious, but...
A Toms River man is in a heap of trouble after causing a three car accident when he ran a red light on Bay Avenue near Vaughn Avenue Sunday afternoon, around 12:30 pm. Police said that Jeffrey Loffredo, 25 of Toms River, was driving on Bay Avenue when he ran the red light and then collided with a Honda HRV driven by Jeffrey Edgar, 51 of Toms River, who was driving up Vaughn Avenue through a green light.
MARLBORO – Multiple condominium units in the Millponds development off Texas Road in Marlboro were damaged in a fire that occurred on May 15 and during the incident, police officers rescued an elderly man from his home. According to a press release from the Marlboro Police Department, at 4:03 p.m.,...
LITTLE EGG HARBOR, N.J. (AP) — Firefighters were making progress Monday against a forest fire that had burned hundreds of acres in the New Jersey Pinelands, although winds that began picking up in the afternoon were causing concern. As of early afternoon, the state Department of Environmental Protection said the...
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS – Under sunny skies May 6, volunteers of Habitat for Humanity in Monmouth County (HFHMC) came together to start building a home and ramps for families in need. With the help of many, an empty lot on Leonard Avenue will soon become a two-story structure for individuals with...
POINT PLEASANT — Applicant Northstar Capital LLC came before the borough’s zoning board of adjustment on Wednesday, to seek approvals to construct a three-story residential apartment building with 16 units and 32 parking spaces on Arnold Avenue. “The applicant is here this evening seeking preliminary and final major site plan...
WALL TOWNSHIP — Wall Township Public Schools will not return to full-day in-person instruction before the current school term ends in June, Superintendent Tracy Handerhan announced on Saturday. In a letter to families, Ms. Handerhan said that students will remain either in their half-day in-person program or their fully remote...