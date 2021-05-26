newsbreak-logo
Monmouth County, NJ

Township’s hands are tied over delay of new crosswalk

By Patrick Reilly
Star News Group
 5 days ago
WALL TOWNSHIP — The new West Belmar Super Saker ShopRite is open for business, but one related township item has yet to be completed: a new crosswalk at the intersection of Route 35 and 18th Ave., where the store is located. According to township administrator Jeff Bertrand, the township is...

Manasquan, NJ
Star News Group publishes two weekly paid newspapers — The Coast Star, published every Thursday, and The Ocean Star, published each Friday.

