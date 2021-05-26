newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Steel News

yieh.com
 3 days ago

Metals and Ferro Alloys Limited (IMFA), a leading ferrochrome producer in India, closed two submerged-arc furnaces due to the shortage of oxygen supply, which impacted around 20% of IMFA’s total production capacity. IMFA’s has an annual production capacity of 284,000 tons. However, the recent supply of oxygen has eased, and...

yieh.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steel Industry#Ferroalloy#Production Capacity#Ferro Corp#Imfa#Ferro Alloys Limited#Oxygen Supply#Producer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Industry
Related
Industrythedallasnews.net

Stainless Steel Barrel Market Future Growth Outlook: Greif, Hoover Ferguson, Skolnik, Schuetz

The Stainless Steel Barrel Market has witnessed continuous growth in past few years and is projected to grow at good pace during the forecast period of 2021-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of Stainless Steel Barrel industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. Additionally, the study helps venture or emerging players in understanding the businesses to make well-informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players within the market are Greif, Hoover Ferguson, Skolnik, Schuetz GmbH and Co. KGaA, Mauser Packaging Solutions, Thielmann US, Paulmueller, Berlin Packaging, Automationstechnik GmbH, KW Package, GD Industries, Rahway Steel Drum Company, ROCHE, Sicagen India, Balmer Lawrie, The Metal Drum Company, Myers Container, Duttenhoffer, Great Western Containers, Pyramid Technoplast, Peninsula Drums & KINGREAL.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Aviation Alternative Fuels Market Share, Growth Drivers, Demand, Supply, Challenges, And Investment Opportunities by 2026-Market.biz

“Global Aviation Alternative Fuels Market 2021“comprehensively describes the market and depicts a highly illustrious growth during the forthcoming years from 2021 to 2026. The Aviation Alternative Fuels Market report provides in-depth knowledge and insights into the Aviation Alternative Fuels market in terms of market size, market share, factors influencing growth, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report has the updated and latest information on the Aviation Alternative Fuels market that has been further validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. The Aviation Alternative Fuels market report provides historical, current, and forecast estimates of sales generation and profit for each segment and sub-segment of the Aviation Alternative Fuels market in every key region around the world. The report also highlights the emerging growth opportunities in the business that are designed to support market growth.
Industryloshijosdelamalinche.com

High Purity Neon Gas (Ne) Market Estimated To Experience A Hike In Growth By 2026| Air Liquide, Linde Group, Messer Group, Iceblick, Air Products, Air Water, Core Gas

Deep Analysis About High Purity Neon Gas (Ne) Market Manufacturers, Regions, Varieties And Applications With Research Support (2021-2026), published by ReportHive. A detailed study accumulated to offer the latest information on the most important characteristics of the global High Purity Neon Gas (Ne) market. This report provides a detailed overview of key drivers in the industry and factors such as drivers, restraints, High Purity Neon Gas (Ne) market with past and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technology development. A comprehensive analysis of these factors, including the economic slowdown, local and global reforms, and the impact of COVID-19 has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market. The High Purity Neon Gas (Ne) trial will also serve as the basis for a new structural analysis research project. Secondary and primary research may include updating global industry databases and conducting interviews with senior executives from leading companies around the world. The research is interpreted using primary and secondary testing methodologies. The background of the global market study is thoroughly examined in this research report.
Industryspglobal.com

Brazil's CBMM boosts ferroniobium capacity to meet tech demand growth: exec

FeNb demand set to grow in auto, renewable energy applications. London — Brazilian niobium and ferroniobium producer CBMM has completed a $555 million expansion of its ferroniobium plant in Araxa, Minas Gerais state in southeast Brazil, which will allow it to increase sales of the ferroalloy to meet growing demand from the global automotive, renewable energy and electronics sectors, a company executive told S&P Global Platts.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Steel Belt Conveyors Market Share, Growth Forecast- Global Industry Outlook

The research study provided by DataIntelo on Global Steel Belt Conveyors Industry offers strategic assessment of the Steel Belt Conveyors Market. The industry report focuses on the growth opportunities, which will help the Global Steel Belt Conveyors Market to expand operations in the existing markets. Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF...
Marketsmanometcurrent.com

Oil Storage Terminal Market Overview, Demand, and Growth | Top Companies – Vopak, Sunoco logistics, Oiltanking Gmbh, CST Industries, ZCL Composites, Poly Processing, Superior Tank Company

The Oil Storage Terminal Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% and is poised to reach US$XX Billion by 2027 as compared to US$XX Billion in 2020. The factors leading to this extraordinary growth is attributed to various market dynamics discussed in the report Our experts have examined the market from a 360 degree perspective thereby producing a report which is definitely going to impact your business decisions.
Businesschemengonline.com

Indorama to add PET resin production capacity in Nagpur, India

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited (IRSL), a subsidiary of global petrochemical producer Indorama Ventures Ltd. (IVL; Bangkok, Thailand), will spend up to INR 6 billion ($82 million) upgrading equipment and adding capacity at its manufacturing site in Nagpur, India. The capital expenditure plan includes a new Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) resin manufacturing facility, additional balancing equipment, and a large range of specialty yarns, further strengthening IRSL’s ability to serve clients across the country.
Industrychemengonline.com

Saint-Gobain inaugurates construction chemicals plant in Malaysia

Saint-Gobain (Courbevoie, France) has inaugurated a new plant for the production of advanced solutions for the construction market in Singapore and Malaysia. The new plant is located in the State of Johor, in the south of Malaysia. The new installation, built on a 50,000-m2 site, combines various Saint-Gobain’s technologies and...
IndustryTulsa World

Gobob Pipe and Steel

Looking for materials for horse fence, cattle fence, corrals or other types of fence?. Well, you just found the place with the best prices, quality, selection and customer service possible! Now we have added a complete line of money-saving steel products. From pipe & cable to rebar & beams, from paint & rust removers to plate & sheets, GoBob Pipe & Steel Sales is truly America’s steel company!
Industrymining.com

Visualizing 50 years of global steel production

From the bronze age to the iron age, metals have defined eras of human history. If our current era had to be defined similarly, it would undoubtedly be known as the steel age. Steel is the foundation of our buildings, vehicles, and industries, with its rates of production and consumption often seen as markers for a nation’s development. Today, it is the world’s most commonly used metal and most recycled material, with 1,864M metric tons of crude steel produced in 2020.
IndustryFarm and Dairy

The 180% increase in lumber prices explained

In case you haven’t noticed, lumber prices have increased a lot over the last year. Based on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Lumber Price Index, lumber prices have increased 180% since April 2020. This increase started last fall, and has continued ever since. So, why have they risen, and...
Industrycollegebaseballcentral.com

Trending News: Spring Steel Industry Market Overview and Forecast Report 2020-2026 – Top players:Nippon Koshuha Steel,Schneider,Severstal,Lapham-Hickey Steel,Sandvik,Sumitomo Electric,Chia Far Industrial Factory Co.,Ltd. | InFor Growth

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries cross the globe, with the World Health Organization (WHO) calling it a public health emergency. The global impact of coronary virus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is already beginning to be felt and will have a major impact on the industry in 2020. COVID-19 will influence the global economy in three main ways: by directly influencing production and demand, by creating supply chains and market disruptions, and by having a financial effect on businesses and financial markets.
Industrynoln.net

Shell Introduces Stainless Steel Packaging

May 18, 2021—Shell has introduced a stainless steel packaging for its liter-sized container of engine oil. Packaging World reports that Shell debuted the packaging in European markets for a consumer system that allows customers to return the bottle for recycling. The container is designed to withstand 100 reuses, the story notes.
Industry, TXthekatynews.com

Global Steel Casting Industry 2021

A report entitled, Global Steel Casting Market Growth 2021-2026, distributed by MRInsights.biz shares a versatile overview of the market scenario including the present as well as the future state of the market. The report offers a complete picture of the market by providing key insights about the potential size, volume, and dynamics of the global Steel Casting market that are expected during the forecast period, 2021-2026. Key market insights can be accomplished with this comprehensive […]
Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Steel prices improve but may face headwinds: Ind-Ra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI): Domestic steel consumption is likely to be low over 1Q FY22 quarter-on-quarter due to the second Covid wave but not at the low levels witnessed over 1Q FY21 when there was a complete shutdown of activities, according to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra). The...
Chicago, ILloshijosdelamalinche.com

Rock Drilling Jumbo Market Insights, Current and Future Trend, By Region And Segment 2021-2026 | Sandvik Construction, Atlas, Furukawa, Komatsu Mining Corp., J.H. Fletcher, Mine Master, XCMG

“The Rock Drilling Jumbo market report 5 Years forecast 2021-2026 focuses on the COVID19 Outbreak Impact analysis of key points influencing the growth of the market. Chicago, United States , A recent market research report added to the repository of Report Hive Research is an in-depth analysis of the Global Rock Drilling Jumbo Market. On the basis of historic growth analysis and the current scenario of the Rock Drilling Jumbo marketplace, the report intends to offer actionable insights on global market growth projections. Authenticated data presented in the report is based on findings of extensive primary and secondary research. Insights drawn from data serve as excellent tools that facilitate a deeper understanding of multiple aspects of the global Rock Drilling Jumbo market. This further helps users with their developmental strategy.
Marketsloshijosdelamalinche.com

Oil Condition Monitoring Market Analysis, Latest Trends, Share, By Region And Segment Forecast 2021-2026 | Bureau Veritas, SGS, Intertek Group, Shell, Chevron Corporation, Castrol Limited, Unimarine

The Oil Condition Monitoring market report [5 Years Forecast 2021-2026] focuses on the COVID19 Outbreak Impact analysis of key points influencing the growth of the market. The global Oil Condition Monitoring market is expected to surge at a steady CAGR in the coming years, states the latest Report Hive Research report. The report begins with the market summary, Oil Condition Monitoring trade chain structure, former and current market size in conjunction with Oil Condition Monitoring business opportunities in coming back years, an increase in technological innovation, offer demand and lack, numerous drivers and restraining factors pull the industry setting. The study on the market is looked at from the futuristic development perspectiv. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics, which helps in mapping the trajectory of the global Oil Condition Monitoring market. Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to explain the various elements of the market in absolute detail. Furthermore, it also studies the socio-economic factors, political changes, and environmental norms that are likely to affect the global Oil Condition Monitoring market.
Industryspglobal.com

Green steel needs set industry standards: TK Steel Europe CEO

Green steel needs an industry-wide definition to identify what can be considered as low-carbon steel, chairman of the executive board of Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe, Bernhard Osburg, said May 26. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At a streamed event organized by Thyssenkrupp where the...
Dekalb County, INInside Indiana Business

Paragon Steel Acquires Ohio Company

BUTLER - A carbon-steel products processor headquartered in DeKalb County is adding to its portfolio. Paragon Steel has acquired Cleveland-based Buckeye Metals Industries Inc., though financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed. Paragon General Manager Bruce Whitman says the two companies have been industry partners for several years...