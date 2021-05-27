Cancel
Sego Resources Intersects 59 Metres and 88 Metres of >1 gram/tonne Gold (gpt Au) at Miner Mountain Project

Cover picture for the articleSego Resources Inc. [TSX-V-SGZ] (“Sego” or “the Company”) is delighted to announce results from two diamond drill holes in the Southern Gold Zone of the Miner Mountain Porphyry Copper-Gold project near Princeton, BC. The Southern Gold Zone is an intrusion disseminated hosted gold zone discovered during the Company’s 2020 field program (See NR July 7, 2020).

#Gold Mining#Gold Reserve#Mountain Project#Gram#Sego Resources Intersects#Sego Resources Inc#The Southern Gold Zone#Chloritic#Cu Au#Alkalic Porphyry Copper#Msalabs#Iso Iec 17025#Company#The Project Sego#Mitsubishi Copper#Tsx Venture Exchange#Gpt Au#Bulk Gold#Mineralization#Diamond Drill Holes
