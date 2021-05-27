Cancel
Campbellsville, KY

City pool should open in early June

By John Moore
Central Kentucky News-Journal
 11 days ago

After its closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Campbellsville City Pool, located on Miller Park Drive next to the tennis courts, is set to reopen this summer. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content of the website. Click here to register your account.

www.cknj.com
