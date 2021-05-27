Hair Toner: Can You Do It Naturally? 10 At-Home Tricks To Try

In the old days, opting to wear natural deodorant almost automatically meant you were "that guy." Like, "that guy who consistently rocks a five-panel at an oddly off-kilter angle and likes to mansplain books." Or, "that guy who wears a lot of tie-dye and smells like weed and feet all the time." Folks, those days are over. We have now entered the Natural Deodorant Renaissance. And if you’ve ever been curious about switching it up, there’s never been a better time. The best natural deodorants out there won't make you stop sweating like an antiperspirant does, but they will make you smell...well, really damn good. In other words: The new natural deos actually work.