Hair Toner: Can You Do It Naturally? 10 At-Home Tricks To Try
DIY hair experiments can result in a variety of unfavorable long-term outcomes, ranging from bad haircuts to disastrous dye treatments. There are, however, some obvious and simple solutions if you're seeking for a minor change. A hair toner, for example, is used to correct any undesired undertones or to give your natural hair a unique color. Before you use natural hair toner, here's what you should know about it, as well as 10 substances you never realized you could use—some of which you might already have in your kitchen!