5 Interpretations of “I Love You, But I’m Not In Love With You”

“I adore him, but I’m not head over heels in love with him.”. In the 35 years I’ve worked as a relationship counselor, at least 25% of the couples I’ve dealt with have started their sessions with this statement. Although this phrase expresses a genuine emotion, it can be interpreted in a variety of ways. It normally takes several sessions for the client or couple to figure out where they fall on the continuum. Is it natural for a relationship to go through these stages, or is it a sign that the relationship is over?