Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

5 Interpretations of “I Love You, But I’m Not In Love With You”

bestnewsdirect.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I adore him, but I’m not head over heels in love with him.”. In the 35 years I’ve worked as a relationship counselor, at least 25% of the couples I’ve dealt with have started their sessions with this statement. Although this phrase expresses a genuine emotion, it can be interpreted in a variety of ways. It normally takes several sessions for the client or couple to figure out where they fall on the continuum. Is it natural for a relationship to go through these stages, or is it a sign that the relationship is over?

bestnewsdirect.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Int#How Things Work#Important Things#Living Things#Asi R#Th Ir Pr S Nt Partn R#Nt R#Probl Ms#Asp Cts#Ar N#B Caus#Acquir#Di D#N D#S Xual Conn Ctions#Littl#Xp Ri Ncing#Possibl#Sh#Handl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Books & Literaturepsiloveyou.xyz

Goodbye from PS I Love You

A few weeks ago, we were informed by Medium that they would be pulling their funding for PS I Love You. This was not all too much of a surprise, given the larger changes that have been happening around editorial at Medium. Still, it sucks. And after some difficult conversations among our team about how to proceed, we’ve decided we have no real choice but to shut down the pub. Our last day publishing new stories will be June 30.