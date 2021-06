CNN– The prices of steel and lumber are continuing to soar. According to the National Association of Home Builders, surging lumber prices are making new homes an average of $36,000 more expensive. Additionally, prices for the most widely produced finished steel product hit a record high on Friday. The issue is putting a spotlight on former President Trump’s lumber and steel tariffs, introduced in 2017 and 2018. The steel and lumber industries support the tariffs, but some critics argue they are a part of the problem.