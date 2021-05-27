CVS is handing out prizes for COVID-19 vaccinations

The state of California will give away $116.5 million in COVID-19 vaccine prize money in an effort to get more people vaccinated before reopening begins in June. On Thursday, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the incentives for vaccination, which included the change for ten Californians to win $1.5 million just for getting the jab. It’s worth pointing out that the 20 million Cali residents who have been partially or fully vaccinated will also have a chance to win prizes, not just the 12 million or so who are eligible for the vaccine but have yet to get it.