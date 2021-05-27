764 JUNIPER LAKE ROAD, PINEHURST, NC 28374

Location! Location! Pinehurst Area Home with 2 Lots. The home has almost an acre lot and there is an 1 Acre Lot included next door. Investment Alert! Buy Tear Down House and Build 2 Homes or Build a House next door and fix up the current home. Zoning is RA-40 on the House and RA-5 on lot next door so options for sure. The home is being sold in AS IS Condition and the seller's have not occupied this home. So close to the hospital, shopping and great schools. Lots of beautiful Trees and established yard. The 2 LRK's for this property is 00014917 & 00991817. This home will not qualify for most loans so a cash buyer is needed.