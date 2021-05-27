The Best Hairstyles For Working Out — That Won’t Cause Breakage

Do you have a habit of seeing frequent fly-aways in the same area? Or some strands that are shorter than the rest, despite the fact that you didn’t request layers at your last trim? Repeated physical injury to the hair causes these. “I have clients who come in and I can see these small hairs, like right behind the ear, and I can tell they keep their hair in a high ponytail—you can see those broken parts because they wear it there every day,” says hairstylist Levi Monarch. It might be that you haven’t changed your part—or that your go-to workout hairstyle is breaking the strand midshaft, as we’ve previously discussed.