Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

The Best Hairstyles For Working Out — That Won’t Cause Breakage

bestnewsdirect.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you have a habit of seeing frequent fly-aways in the same area? Or some strands that are shorter than the rest, despite the fact that you didn’t request layers at your last trim? Repeated physical injury to the hair causes these. “I have clients who come in and I can see these small hairs, like right behind the ear, and I can tell they keep their hair in a high ponytail—you can see those broken parts because they wear it there every day,” says hairstylist Levi Monarch. It might be that you haven’t changed your part—or that your go-to workout hairstyle is breaking the strand midshaft, as we’ve previously discussed.

bestnewsdirect.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Breakage#Long Hair#Hairstyle#Hair Spray#Hair Styles#Dry Hair#Fall Style#Stress#Midshaft#Anoth R#Th Y Mak#Asi R#Littl#Wav S#Tight R#Soft R#Sav S#P Rsonally#Buns#Nap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Hair Care
Related
Skin CareEsquire

The Best Natural Deodorants Don't Just Work—They Might Even Convince You to Switch

In the old days, opting to wear natural deodorant almost automatically meant you were "that guy." Like, "that guy who consistently rocks a five-panel at an oddly off-kilter angle and likes to mansplain books." Or, "that guy who wears a lot of tie-dye and smells like weed and feet all the time." Folks, those days are over. We have now entered the Natural Deodorant Renaissance. And if you’ve ever been curious about switching it up, there’s never been a better time. The best natural deodorants out there won't make you stop sweating like an antiperspirant does, but they will make you smell...well, really damn good. In other words: The new natural deos actually work.
Hair CareCosmopolitan

20 Best 3c Hairstyles That'll Instantly Level Up Your Curl Routine

Fact: Styling your hair can feel like an actual chore when you're lacking in the inspiration department. But there's a pretty easy fix—and it all starts with this list of stunning hairstyles specifically picked for your 3c hair. Whether you've working with strict 3c curls or you've got a mix of types 3 and 4 hair, you're bound to find something you love when you scroll through these celeb-approved updos, sleek braids, and perfectly accessorized looks. So the next time you're about to pull your hair into the same old top knot and call it a day—don't. Keep reading for the 20 prettiest (and, TBH, easiest) 3c hairstyles of all damn time.
MakeupPosted by
StyleCaster

The Best Waterproof Foundations You Won’t Sweat Off This Summer

Ah, summer—you tricky beast. We wait for you all year to come back and save us from the doldrums of winter, and you repay us by immediately spiking to 100-degree temps that threaten to melt off every tiny speck of makeup on our faces. And some of us need our foundation, OK? Some of us don’t have perfect, ethereal-level skin that can go without coverage on the beach or on sweaty picnics. But luckily, this problem isn’t really a problem anymore because the beauty world has blessed us with waterproof foundation formulas that actually work.
Skin Caregoodhousekeeping.com

12 Best Sunscreens for Dark Skin That Won't Leave You Looking Ashy

An important note on sunscreen safety: The FDA is proposing changes to sunscreen regulations, as some active ingredients can enter the bloodstream. Until it can reach a more robust conclusion on safety, the FDA — and the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab — urges Americans to continue using mineral and chemical sunscreen to protect against UV damage.
MakeupPosted by
The Independent

11 best eyeliners that are foolproof and won’t budge

From soft feline flicks to high-impact cat eyes, whichever way you prefer your eyeliner to look there’s a formula perfect for expressing your style and drawing attention to your eyes.With so many formulations to choose from, the key to finding the best eyeliner for you is knowing the look you want to create. Pencils are the easiest to use, so great for those new to eyeliner. Try kohl (or kajal) for a tight line or a softer smudged out or smokey effect.Oft for a gel formulation for an easy to control formula. “They’re the most versatile and give you more...
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

The Best Body Oils That Won’t Have You Looking or Feeling Like a Hot Mess This Summer

Body oils have a permanent place in my skin-care routine and I credit them for giving me ridiculously soft, hydrated skin no matter the season. To some, using body oil in the warmer months may sound like a disaster, especially if you live in a place where there’s dry heat or somewhere known for its humidity. But I’m here to let you know that there are body oils that will hydrate and soften your skin without leaving you feeling like a hot, sweaty mess. Check out the best body oils for summer ahead for glowy, moisturized skin.
Hair CareMindBodyGreen

How To Stop Hair Breakage: Causes, Natural Treatments & More

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. If there's one thing that can make having a good hair day nigh impossible it's dealing with hair breakage. If you find that your strands are dry, brittle, and practically snapping in the blink of an eye, you're probably desperately searching for the solution for how to stop hair breakage fast. And thankfully, the answer is simple: You have to find out the cause of your hair breakage and address it there.
Yogapurewow.com

15 Pairs of Summer Leggings That Won't Cause You to Overheat

Maybe it’s your return to the hot yoga studio. Or your sprints through the park. Or heck, just a cookout when the most exercise you’ll be getting is hoisting a glass of rosé. No matter what your summer pursuit, you want to wear something cute and a little sporty but isn’t a pair of gym shorts. Thanks to technical fabrics and strategically placed mesh, the best summer leggings have you looking cool in so many ways.
ApparelEssence

The Best Summer Leggings From Amazon That Won't Make You Sweat

Butt-lifting leggings may be uber-popular this season, but they aren’t the only thing we’re into. Honestly, when it comes to summer leggings, we just want them to be comfortable, moisture-wicking, and bonus points if they have side pockets. From lounging at home to beach days to trips with the girls...
Interior DesignMidland Daily News

How To Pick a Paint Color You Won't Regret-Inside and Out

Two years ago, we painted a major living area in our home—a large, open-concept space that contains our family room and kitchen, with high ceilings and lots of natural light. We took it from a garish mustard yellow to white. The room now looks so light, so bright, so green.
Weight LossThe Daily World

Keto GT Reviews: Does It Work? (What They Won’t Tell You!!!)

Keto GT is a diet pill sold exclusively online through Buy-KetoGT.com. By taking two capsules of Keto GT daily, you can purportedly melt fat quickly with zero diet or exercise required. The formula claims to burn fat for energy instead of carbs, helping you release fat stores and lose weight.
Weight LossThe Daily World

Keto Advanced 1500 Reviews: Does It Work? You Won’t Believe This!

Advanced Keto 1500 is a keto weight loss supplement designed to stimulate the fat-burning process using BHB ketones to force the body to enter ketosis. According to the manufacturer, simply taking two capsules per day with water can help users lose a significant amount of weight – even on the most problematic parts of the body.
LifestyleThought Catalog

How To Build A To-Do List That Won’t Completely Burn You Out

Gloria Steinem said, “Without leaps of imagination or dreaming, we lose the excitement of possibilities. Dreaming, after all, is a form of planning.”. So, if you are a planned, organized, cautious, and hardworking person, it may seem like you’ve got it all together. Your life will look pristine, and no one would guess there’s trouble brewing inside, because after all, you are so meticulous. So, how could anything go wrong? But let’s look beyond the façade.
ElectronicsPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Fitbit will soon call you out for snoring, but won’t kick you out of bed

Google-owned Fitbit is reportedly adding snoring detection to wearable devices, according to hints spied within the company’s mobile app. A 9to5Google teardown has found new evidence Fitbit will seek permission from users to use the wearable’s microphone to detect snoring. Enabling the feature will grant the watch permission to listen in for “ambient noise including your potential snoring.”