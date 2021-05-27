Cancel
Huntingburg, IN

Southridge High School graduation is Friday

 5 days ago

HUNTINGBURG — Southridge High School’s Class of 2021 graduation ceremony will be at 7 p.m. Friday at its outdoor football field. About 100 students are graduating, and there is no restriction on guests. People will be encouraged to sit socially distanced from others and wear a mask when they cannot.

