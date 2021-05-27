Fain Signature Group to Open Prescott Valley’s New Events Turf Park Friday, May 28th
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Prescott Valley, AZ., May 27, 2021. Fain Signature Group (FSG) of Prescott Valley is set to open it’s new events park this Friday, May 28th during the 1st Summer Concert Series, an annual concert series also provided by Fain. The park sits on private property, directly behind COLT Grill, across from IN THE GAME in the Town Center. Physical address of the new events park is 2990 Park Ave., Prescott Valley, AZ. 86314 .www.signalsaz.com