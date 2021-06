For almost a decade, Streaming Media has been publishing our annual list of the most important, most innovative, and just plain most interesting vendors in the online video market. We started creating the list in 2011 as the Streaming Media 100, but in the last few years the space has both matured and fragmented, we decided to narrow it down to the Streaming Media 50, "to provide our readers with a list of the cream of the crop, the companies that are here today and won't be gone tomorrow."