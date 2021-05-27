There Are Now 3D Printing Spurs That You Can Attach To The Back Of Your Crocs

Fashion has a habit of trolling us with outrageous garments. Crotchless trousers, see-through jeans, ridiculously expensive designer paper clips… All of the aforementioned are very real items sold in the not too distant past. But I'd wager no piece garners as much controversy as Crocs. They are, undeniably, a divisive topic of conversation and easily the most Marmite shoes of the modern world. I hate to break it to you, but they've made a real dent in 2021, and I know a lot of people aren't happy about this. When researching this piece, I decided to ask our readers over on the So… Should I Buy This? Facebook group if they love or loathe Crocs, and almost unanimously, over 60 people replied loathe. As one member so eloquently put it, "The little holes are where your dignity seeps out."