Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

There Are Now 3D Printing Spurs That You Can Attach To The Back Of Your Crocs

By Design
designyoutrust.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven outlaws need to sip their whiskey with a comfortable pair of Crocs on their feet, which is why today’s post is bringing out the inner-cowboy in all of us. Transport your heels to the Wild West with these Crocs spurs, which fit perfectly on the back strap of your favorite pair of Crocs!

designyoutrust.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crocs#3d Printing#Cowboy#3d Printing#Yukon Vista#Plastic#Models#Silver#Marble
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
ApparelHighsnobiety

Now You Can Design Your Own Ralph Lauren Polo Shirt

Ralph Lauren just announced a new Made-To-Order program that allows you to make your own fully-custom polo shirt for the first time ever. The pieces are created using flat-knit technology — there are six designs and 24 colorways to pick from. Customers can create their own color combos and customize the sleeves with lettering and initials. The process will be available online and the brand will continue to add graphic options over the coming months.
Engineeringhackaday.com

3D Printing Omni-Balls For Robot Locomotion

Wheels are all well and good for getting around, but they only tend to rotate about a single axis. Omni-wheels exist, but they’re still a little too pedestrian for [James Bruton]. His latest project involved 3D printing custom omni-balls which roll in all directions. (Video, embedded below.) The omniball concept...
DesignTrendHunter.com

Rematerialized 3D-Printed Homeware

Forust's newest homeware Vine collection is 3D-printed from wood and paper offcuts. The collection's designer, Yves Béhar, conceptualized four different pieces for the additive manufacturing company. Vine includes a vessel, a bowl, a basket, and a tray, created by a process that Forust says is the "first of its kind."
Technologyhackaday.com

3D Printed Flip Dots

Displays have come a long way in the last few decades, but none can deliver the mesmerizing visual and audio experience of a large flip dot display. Both old panels and new panels can be expensive and difficult to source, so [Larry Builds] made his own flip dots with the help of 3D printing.
Bicyclestheradavist.com

Silca’s 3D Printed Mensola Computer Mount

3D printed titanium parts have ushered in a new wave of bicycle design and fabrication. From the UK’s Sturdy Cycles to Australia’s Prova Cycles and the US’ Firefly, each of these brands uses 3D printing technologies to make their bikes stronger, lighter weight, and more modern. Silca recently launched their Mensola Computer Mount, which retails at $175, and bolts directly to your stem’s faceplate.
Computersgadgetsin.com

3D Printed Under Desk Laptop Holder

The 3D printed under desk laptop holder gives you a neat and clean desktop when you use your laptop and monitor to create a workstation. Let’s have a look if you like the idea. This is a practical and easy-to-use laptop holder designed by SeekonSolutions, a 3D printing studio in...
Technologycore77.com

Forust is Using Binder Jetting to 3D Print Wood

Early attempts at 3D printing wood were clumsy, but the manufacturing technology has come a long way. A startup called Forust--which is a subsidiary of Desktop Metal, whose binder jetting 3D printing techniques we looked at here--has devised a way "to make high-volume wood 3D printing affordable, reliable, and sustainable [by] applying the speed, precision and quality of binder jetting to produce strong, lightweight wood components derived from two wood waste streams - sawdust and lignin."
DrinksPosted by
Tyla

You Can Now Buy A Tote Bag for Your Wine

Lockdown may be easing, but that doesn't mean we're about to give up on our summertime picnics just yet. Google searches for 'garden party decorations' are up a staggering 238 per cent, while 'romantic picnic ideas' have also jumped 319 per cent, and searches for 'picnic baskets' are up five times more year on year.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

I Hate to Break It to You, But 2021 Is the Year of the Croc

Fashion has a habit of trolling us with outrageous garments. Crotchless trousers, see-through jeans, ridiculously expensive designer paper clips… All of the aforementioned are very real items sold in the not too distant past. But I'd wager no piece garners as much controversy as Crocs. They are, undeniably, a divisive topic of conversation and easily the most Marmite shoes of the modern world. I hate to break it to you, but they've made a real dent in 2021, and I know a lot of people aren't happy about this. When researching this piece, I decided to ask our readers over on the So… Should I Buy This? Facebook group if they love or loathe Crocs, and almost unanimously, over 60 people replied loathe. As one member so eloquently put it, "The little holes are where your dignity seeps out."
LifestyleCult of Mac

Kids can design and print their own toys with this 3D printer, on sale for Memorial Day

With the school year drawing to a close and summer almost upon us, parents everywhere will be looking for ways to keep their kids occupied. Like it or not, some of that will revolve around technology. That isn’t a bad thing; there are many new options that will make kids and adults both happy. Outdoor movie nights are one example the whole family will enjoy. Another could be letting children use their imagination to create and print their own toys.
TechnologyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

50 x 3D printing filaments and their unique properties

If you would like to learn more about all the different 3D printing filaments available, you may be interested in a new video created by maker Zack Freedman which takes you through a wide variety of different 3D printing filaments offering a huge variety of different features and characteristics depending on your application. For timestamps to each one of the 50 filaments featured in the video jump over to the official YouTube channel by following the link below. Freedman has also provided links to online retailers stocking the different 3D printing filaments.
ShoppingFood Network

You Can Now Paint Your Home in Dunkin’s Iconic Orange and Pink Colors

Dunkin’ and Backdrop, an online paint retailer, have teamed up to create a collection of paints modeled after the famous orange and pink shades the fast-food chain is known for. The two limited-edition paints are designed for indoor use only and are now available in half gallons for $39 exclusively on Backdrop’s website.
Golfgolfpunkhq.com

COBRA Golf introduce the KING 3D Printed Series

COBRA Golf announced its first foray into the putter world in 2020, when it partnered with HP to become the first OEM to launch a commercial, 3D printed metal putter with the limited-edition KING SuperSport-35. Today, COBRA announced its official entry into the putter market with the KING 3D Printed Series - its first complete line of 3D Printed multi-material putters.
ComputersSolidSmack

Creating a 3D-Print Standing Mouse

Though my office chair provides great comfort, there are times I would rather stand whilst working. Think about it: you get better blood flow when you do this. You’ll be more awake and alert which helps you get away from that tempting afternoon nap. Not to just that! Also, consider the amount of exercise your legs would get when you are actually using them!
Technology3DPrint.com

Little You Selects RIZE to 3D Print Durable, Full-Color Toys

Canada’s Little You has developed an interesting approach to 3D printing for consumers, with an online platform to design and 3D print custom figurines. Previously, these toys were made from gypsum, a fragile material used with the company’s Zcorp binder jetting machine. Now, through a partnership with RIZE, Inc., customers can create the same colorful Little Yous made with RIZE’s full-color RIZIUM composites, much more durable for improved hands-on play.
Technologytheradar.com

Best 3D printing resin

Resin 3D printing requires different materials than traditional machines. Resin is a UV sensitive liquid that cures into a hard surface when a light is shined. This means you have a liquid in your printer, so you need to be careful. Resin is toxic and needs to be handled carefully.