New data says 20 percent of Americans have gone into debt attending a wedding. Don’t let that happen to you (these financial tips will help). Between all the new engagements and all the celebrations postponed from 2020, weddings are back in full swing for summer 2021 (and beyond). While this is amazing news for happy couples everywhere, it spells trouble for the wallets of their wedding guests-particularly if you're a guest with numerous friends or relatives getting married in the same season (we see you, wedding marathoners). A recent survey from Credit Karma showed that about one in five Americans have gone into debt to attend someone's wedding (and 38 percent go into debt more than $500). The top debt-driving purchases include the wedding gift, lodging, and outfits.